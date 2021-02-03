The Science of Ripley’s Believe It or Not! opens Feb. 9 at Scottsdale’s Arizona Boardwalk

A new exhibition — The Science of Ripley’s Believe It or Not! — is set to open to the public at the Scottsdale entertainment district Arizona Boardwalk on Tuesday, Feb. 9.

Explorer Robert Ripley was fascinated by the weird, strange and unusual, and this exhibition offers a collection of such artifacts. Kids can crawl through a life-size model of a prehistoric snake, explore a tiny, one-passenger Peel Car and marvel at intricate micro-sculptures so small they fit in the eye of a needle.

“The Science of Ripley’s Believe It or Not! is a fantastic exhibition combining unbelievable world oddities with real science,” Ran Knishinsky, chief marketing officer and managing partner at Arizona Boardwalk, said in a statement. “We are thrilled to offer this fun and engaging family-friendly exhibition that will not just entertain our guests but is likely to spark their imaginations and teach them something new about the extraordinary.”

Other exhibit highlights include:

Measure up against Robert Wadlow, the world’s tallest man, who grew to 8 feet 11 inches tall!

See a calf with two faces.

Study an enormous megalodon shark jaw.

See a Rolls Royce made of matchsticks.

Marvel at a portrait of Albert Einstein made of toast.

Ponder some of the world’s most perplexing optical illusions.

“This remarkable new, highly interactive exhibit is the perfect opportunity to introduce our brand to an entirely new audience,” said Jim Pattison Jr., president of Ripley Entertainment Inc., in a statement. “It’s colorful, exciting, bursting with family fun and very hands-on.”

The Science of Ripley’s Believe It or Not! replaces Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition at Arizona Boardwalk and will be on display from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily until Summer 2022, in a space adjacent to OdySea Aquarium and Butterfly Wonderland. The last entry time for guests is 45 minutes before closing.

Guest can save 20 percent when they purchase tickets online at ripleysaz.com. Otherwise, tickets are $21.95; $16.95 for ages 2-12 at the exhibit’s on-site ticket window. COVID-19 safety measures include limiting capacity in the exhibit to encourage proper social distancing and continual cleaning of all exhibit touch points. Masks/face coverings are required.

Arizona Boardwalk, 9500 E. Vía de Ventura in Scottsdale, features seven attractions, including OdySea Aquarium, Butterfly Wonderland, VR Xtreme, Laser + Mirror Maze, Surprise Your Eyes, and Pangea Land of the Dinosaurs, in addition to multiple shopping and dining options. Parking is free, and there is no admission required to enter the complex. Arizona Boardwalk is located within the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community and is part of the Talking Stick Entertainment District.

480-951-2100 or arizonaboardwalk.com