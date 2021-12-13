Ask a pediatrician: Keeping Kids Safe and Healthy this Holiday Season

Dr. Shelly Klein

Holiday decorations, parties, and the overall hustle and bustle around this time of year can pose a threat to children. What are some safety tips to keep in mind when preparing for the holidays? Children are at risk for electrical injury from lights and decorations and possibly heat related injuries. Families should keep in mind the ages of their children and limit what decorations they may use, or put more dangerous decorations out of reach. Christmas trees pose a fall hazard and, again, hazardous ornaments (i.e. glass) should either be stored for another year or placed high up on the tree. Parents may consider creating a barrier to keep small children away from the tree.

While attending festivities, children need to be monitored around hot drinks or other “spiked” refreshments. In addition, parents should place close attention when visiting homes that are not accustomed to children as they may have poisonous materials (cleaning supplies, etc) within children’s reach. This also applies to visitor’s purses or handbags that may contain medications that could harm a child.

Another topic to keep in mind is that children, especially toddlers, have less tantrums and irritability if they maintain a schedule…regular healthy meal times and regular bedtimes. Alterations in either of these often lead to unhappy children and then unhappy adults!

When should we get the flu shot? Influenza season is usually October thru March. Typically, recommendations have been to get the flu shot as soon as it is available in the fall, September to October. With the current pandemic, the seasonality has not been typical and last season, flu cases were minimal compared to previous seasons. It’s not too late to get your flu shot this season.

Now that kids can get the COVID vaccine, when should we plan that with the flu shot? COVID and the influenza vaccine can be given at the same time or at any interval, meaning you can get the COVID vaccine one day and flu shot the next or vice versa.

Is it ok to visit family that isn’t vaccinated? And vice-versa? Everything in life has its risks, but, also what is life for but to share with people we love? Parents should make their own decisions on their risk factors and their interaction needs. Every situation needs to be considered on a case by case basis.

How can we stay healthy while traveling and seeing family? The general principles apply: Good hand washing, keep your hands away from your face, stay home if sick, and stay away from sick people.

What respiratory symptoms should parents keep an eye on? What are the biggest risks this winter? Anytime a child is ill, parents need to monitor all of their symptoms. Hydration is important. When respiratory symptoms are present, parents need to ensure their child’s lips are pink and the child is alert (when it’s not normal sleep time). Unusually sleepy children can be low in oxygen. The work of breathing is also important to monitor. With a respiratory illness or fever, a child may breathe faster. If this rate is excessive (actual number is based on age) or the child is working hard to breath by using abdominal muscles, heaving with shoulders, or ribs are visible with each breath in, the child should be evaluated by a medical professional.

Each winter, influenza and RSV are primary respiratory illnesses that affect children. This past year and the current year, we have added Coronavirus as another concern. All are respiratory viruses that are easily transmitted, so, maintain good hand hygiene and stay home when feeling under the weather.

Dr. Shelly Klein is a board certified pediatrician who started Cornerstone Pediatrics in 2002. She is originally from North Dakota and graduated from the University of North Dakota School of Medicine. She completed her residency at Phoenix Children’s Hospital in 1995. After working in Nebraska for two years, she returned to Prescott, Arizona in 1999. For more information check out their website cspaz.com and Facebook at CornerstonePediatrics.

Dr. Klein has three adult children and in her spare time she enjoys hiking or running or biking in the beautiful Prescott community.

Raising Arizona Kids partners with the Arizona Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics to bring evidence-based child-health information to our communities.