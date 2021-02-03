Astronaut exhibit at Arizona Science Center explores life outside of Earth

Astronaut, a new interactive and hands-on exhibition, is landing at the Arizona Science Center Feb. 6-May 31, along with a “space lab” promising visitors a taste of what life is like outside of Earth and its atmosphere. The exhibition also explores the physical and mental challenges involved in space exploration.

“Astronaut is a really unique exhibition, because it reveals all the stages of becoming a space explorer,” Dean Briere, The Hazel A. Hare Interim CEO of Arizona Science Center, said in a statement. “From training to blasting off and living in space, Astronaut investigates the day-to-day activities alongside the unique science conducted in space, exposing a reality not often shown.”

Through its interactive exhibits, visitors can experience g-force, conduct maintenance on a space station, grow space food and learn the realities of showering, sleeping and using the toilet in space. The exhibition also focuses on teamwork to solve problems, accurately perform tasks and overcome challenges that an astronaut would face on a real mission to the cosmos.

Visitors will have the chance to test their grip strength in special gloves that mimic a pressurized spacesuit, or they can work together to launch a space mission smoothly. Built in the Scitech workshop in Perth, Australia, and produced by Imagine Exhibitions, Astronaut promises a fun adventure for all ages.

Explore Astronaut at the Arizona Science Center from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily at 600 E. Washington St. in downtown Phoenix. Visitors must reserve a timed general admission ticket ($19.95; $14.95 for ages 3-17) plus an $8.95 ticket for the Astronaut exhibition.

The center features more than 300 hands-on exhibits, live demonstrations, Dorrance Planetarium and the five-story Irene P. Flinn Giant Screen Theater. CREATE at Arizona Science Center, adjacent to the main building, is a 6,500 square foot community makerspace offering workshops, including 3D printing, laser cutting, woodworking and sewing.

602-716-2000 or

azscience.org