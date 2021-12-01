SPONSORED CONTENT

Kiel Klaphake, Arizona Broadway Theatre Executive Producer and CEO

See your favorite holiday movie come to life in Elf The Musical at Arizona Broadway Theatre. After all, the best way to spread Christmas cheer is by singing loud for all to hear!

Based on the 2003 film starring Will Ferrell, Elf The Musical is the hilarious tale of Buddy, who, as a baby, mistakenly crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole. When his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find The World’s Greatest Dad and discover his true identity. Buddy is determined to win over his new family and help New York remember There Is a Santa Claus. This modern-day holiday classic features local and national talent, is produced locally, and is a great show for the entire family!

Arizona Broadway Theatre (ABT) cannot wait to welcome audiences back to the theatre this holiday season. This is the time of year to pause, to reflect on the previous months, and to be grateful. Thanks to the support of our patrons and our community, the long intermission of 2020 is over, the stage is set for our spectacular productions to be performed once more, and we are tremendously grateful. This holiday season, we hope you’ll join us to see the adventures of Buddy the Elf come to life onstage in Elf the Musical. Enjoy a delicious meal, take a moment to be with your loved ones, and create a new holiday tradition for the whole family.

