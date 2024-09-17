Wednesday, September 18, 2024
Touchdowns for Teachers

Arizona Teachers Can Score Classroom Grants with Every Cardinals Touchdown

Football season is here, and Salt River Project (SRP) and the Arizona Cardinals Charities are partnering for the sixth year on the Touchdowns for Teachers program.

The program awards $500 grants to two teachers every time the Cardinals score a touchdown during the regular NFL season. Teachers can use the grants to purchase school supplies, books, equipment, or anything they need to support their classroom.
To date, the Touchdowns for Teachers program has provided more than $269,000 in grants to more than 538 teachers.

“Teachers play a crucial role in shaping our future, and initiatives like Touchdowns for Teachers are a fun and engaging way to support the work educators do for our students,” said SRP Community Engagement Manager Anita Tarango. “This program is just one of many ways SRP supports education and workforce development in our community.”

DETAILS:
  • Teachers can apply for grants between August 1 and the day of the Arizona Cardinals’ last regular season game.
  • The grants are available for teachers employed at public, charter, or non-profit private schools in SRP service territory.
  • Grants can be used for any classroom need.

To learn more about the Touchdowns for Teachers grants or to apply, visit srp.net/teacher  

SRP is a community-based, not-for-profit public power utility and the largest electricity provider in the greater Phoenix metropolitan area, serving approximately 1.1 million customers. SRP provides water to about half of the Valley’s residents, delivering more than 244 billion gallons of water (750,000 acre-feet) each year, and manages a 13,000-square-mile watershed that includes an extensive system of reservoirs, wells, canals and irrigation laterals.

