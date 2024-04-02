Providing Community Support for Girls in Need

Through its various Collaborative Programs, Girls Scouts of Southern Arizona has been finding ways to reach out to girls in the community. The programs, designed for girls ages 5 through 17, are tailored to meet them exactly where they’re at while helping them develop valuable skills, gain confidence, and strengthen relationships.

“It’s really about making sure it’s an opportunity for all girls, and especially girls who are going through challenging times to have that supportive environment ,” said Angie Lopez, Director of Staff Supported Programs for Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona.

Each program is uniquely designed with its own benefits, but all have the same goal in mind: To build girls of courage, confidence, and character.

These community-based Collaborate Programs have been a part of Girls Scouts of Southern Arizona for over 15 years, and are made possible through donations and various fundraising efforts, making them completely free of charge to the nearly 2000 participating girls.

Programs include:

This is a Girl Scout troop within the walls of the Arizona Department of Corrections – Perryville Complex. It connects girls and their incarcerated caregivers through activities that instill self-esteem, teamwork, and leadership skills, while preserving and nurturing the crucial caregiver-child bond.

Designed for youth impacted by or at-risk for involvement with the juvenile justice system, this troop places a special emphasis on empowering youth to engage in positive pursuits and explore critical life skills. The girls learn from a diverse set of program facilitators, who bring unique perspectives and experiences in a positive and stigma-free environment.

School-based programs provide the Girl Scout Leadership Experience—STEM, outdoors, life skills, and entrepreneurship—directly at schools. This offers reliable program opportunities in a safe, consistent, and familiar location.

This is an Individually Registered Member (IRM), named after founder, Juliette Gordon Low. Juliettes choose how to participate based on their schedule. Girls can get started right away by earning badges independently, or attending events to meet other Girl Scouts in their area.

By partnering with the community, Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona is striving to provide all girls the benefits of being a Girl Scout by making it accessible, no matter their situation, or any hardships or challenges they may be facing.

“I hope they develop a stronger sense of self, courage to try new things, and confidence,” said Lopez. “We have a saying around here to ‘Invest in girls and change the world.’”

For more information on Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona visit girlscoutssoaz.org