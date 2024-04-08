Put Spring Cleaning On Autopilot

Spring cleaning can be a huge undertaking for many families. But what if it didn’t have to be?

For my household, spring cleaning is on autopilot. With two working parents and three active kids, there is little time to waste. One of the ways we do this is through decluttering, and we tackle it in bite-size pieces.

Constant decluttering may sound overwhelming until you consider its immense benefits. Physical space and mental space go hand-in-hand. Less clutter in your home can not only relieve stress but also improve sleep, productivity and reduce asthma and allergy risks, especially in the dusty parts of Arizona. It can also give your kids more independence and enhance their life skills.

The question is, where to start? There are two answers to this, depending on your personal motivation level:

Little to No Motivation

Start with something small. A small drawer in a bathroom with personal items is a good choice. It’s small enough to do quickly and something you use frequently enough to feel the daily benefit (positive reinforcement).

After you are done, determine what task you will do next. Schedule the day and time in your calendar. The goal is not to get it all done in one day, but to do a little more, one bite at a time. Continue this habit… well, forever. It gets easier every time you do it.

Medium to Super Motivation

Don’t bite off more than you can chew. List all the areas you hope to declutter this year. Then, break it down by month. The kids’ playroom may take four one-hour sessions, and the bathroom may take an hour.

The biggest motivation killer is when we inaccurately anticipate the time it will take. We end up with a half-baked closet purge and then have to leave for a soccer game. We get home late and live in the mess for the next three days. Plan your projects based on the time you have today and later this month.

The Process

Take everything out. Dust, vacuum, and wipe down as appropriate. Sort through the contents into four categories: Keep, Trash, Recycle, Donate. Determine if you have the appropriate containers for the items you wish to keep. For example, do you need a drawer organizer, hangers, or a turn table? Buy as needed. Add “keep” contents to the newly cleaned space. Enjoy the satisfaction of a clean and organized space.

If you’re looking for an easy way to reduce stress, gain efficiency, and teach some life skills to your kids, decluttering may be a great choice.

For more tips on managing time, money, and tasks, check out my book “Efficiency Bitch, How Ambitious Women Can Have It All Without Doing It All.”