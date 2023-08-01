Back-to-School Tips to Set Your Student Up for Success

The start of a new school year is an exciting time for parents. Whether your child is in kindergarten or high school, going back to school marks a new milestone in your child’s education journey. Over the course of the school year, your child will learn new things, develop new interests, and make new friends.

At BASIS Charter Schools, we believe that parents and teachers should be partners in each child’s success. Here are a few things parents can do to ensure a smooth start to the school year and set their child up for academic success.

Create a schedule

Getting into the rhythm of school following summer break can be challenging. To help with this transition, create a weekly schedule for your family that blocks out time for homework, extracurricular activities, and other commitments. Maintaining a consistent schedule can help your child manage their time.

Create a designated at-home study space

If possible, set up a study area in your home where your child can work on their homework. This area should be quiet and relatively free of distractions. Keep the area stocked with any study supplies your student might need. Having this dedicated space for studying can help your child concentrate and be more productive.

Get involved with your child’s homework routine

At the start of the school year, talk to your child about effective study techniques, such as breaking down large assignments into manageable tasks, and let your child know that they can always come to you if they need guidance or support. Whether or not your child needs hands-on help with an assignment, get into the habit of asking them what they are working on. It’s a great way to stay on top of what they’re learning and spark discussions.

Communicate regularly with your child’s teachers

If you haven’t already, take some time to introduce yourself to your child’s new teachers. Establishing an open line of communication with each teacher is key to identifying areas where your student may be struggling. At BASIS Charter Schools, Communication Journals are used by teachers, parents, and students to keep families in the loop about their child’s progress. Our teachers also send out frequent newsletters and reserve weekly time for parent meetings.

