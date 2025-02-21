GIVEAWAY- RAK Eats: Hash Kitchen

Gather up the family, get together with some friends, or have an epic weekend brunch date with your special someone at Hash Kitchen.

With seven Valley locations, Hash Kitchen has taken brunch to the next level with its lively atmosphere, elevated cocktails, and creative brunchy fare.

Here are some unique elements that make Hash Kitchen a must-visit brunch destination:

An energetic and upbeat atmosphere. From the moment you step foot into Hash Kitchen, you’ll feel the instantaneous shift in energy. This isn’t your grandma’s brunch spot! With social-media-worthy wall art and rotating guest DJs and turntables on the weekend, Hash Kitchen is modern, lively, and a hopping place to be! Whether you’re celebrating a special occasion or indulging in some weekend fun, you’ll feel like you’re vibing in a club and will surely have a jammin’ good time!

Home of the original build-your-own Bloody Mary bar. This interactive build-your-own Bloody Mary bar is unlike anything you’ve probably seen before. You’ll have the chance to customize your cocktail from start to finish, with house-made Bloody Mary mixes, house-infused spirits and never-ending combinations of over 60 craft toppings. Plus, you’ll find an array of other unique cocktail options including mimosa flights, booze bags (like an adult Capri-Sun), build your own seltzers, and more!

A delicious and creative spin on traditional brunch food. There’s no boring brunch food at Hash Kitchen. Everything on the menu is whimsical and unique. You’ll find starter fares such as Cannoli donuts which are freshly fried to order, topped with sweet cannoli cream, and dusted with powdered sugar. Or try the Billionaire’s Bacon which consists of a thick slab of applewood-smoked bacon, yuzu glaze, brown sugar chile rub, and 24k gold flakes! Entrees include all your favorite brunch dishes such as hashes, benedicts, avocado toasts, breakfast sandwiches, pancakes, French toast, waffles, and more – all with an elevated Hash Kitchen twist! Whatever you order, you’re in for a delicious treat!

When you dine at Hash Kitchen, one thing is for sure, you will experience brunch like you never have before!

For a location near you, visit https://hashkitchen.com/

Enter for your chance to win a $50 gift card to check it out!