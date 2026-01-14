Just Delivered Nourishing Meals for New Moms in Flagstaff

When Elysse Voyer welcomed her first child in 2017, she discovered firsthand how transformative prepared food could be during the exhausting postpartum period. At the time, she had stocked her refrigerator with homemade broths, soups, and nourishing meals. “When the baby came and I had all this food ready, it was such a relief,” she recalls. “I didn’t know what I would have done if I didn’t have it.”

That experience planted the seed for what would eventually become Just Delivered, a Flagstaff-based postpartum meal delivery service designed to nourish new mothers and families during one of life’s most vulnerable transitions.

Developing Just Delivered

Voyer’s journey to creating Just Delivered is anything but conventional. She started working in the food industry as a teenager, serving as a barista, waitress, and busser. After earning a PhD in astrophysics, her passion for food led her back into the kitchen. In 2016, she attended the San Francisco Cooking School and began working as a line cook and pastry chef in the Bay Area before moving to Flagstaff in 2017.

While working at Shift, a local restaurant, Voyer cooked until she was eight months pregnant. It was then that her personal experience of preparing for postpartum recovery reshaped her view of food’s role in early motherhood. By 2021, during the height of the pandemic, she launched Just Delivered.

Now, as a mother of two—her son nearly seven and her daughter three—Voyer has built a service that combines her culinary training, her lived experience, and her passion for supporting families.

Meeting a Critical Need in the Community

“Nothing existed specifically for postpartum families here,” says Voyer. “There’s such a need to focus on moms and families—it’s a vulnerable time, and nourishing food can make such a difference.”

Since her first delivery in May 2021, the service has grown through word of mouth in the Flagstaff birth community. Many families even add Just Delivered packages to their baby registries, knowing how valuable fresh, ready-to-eat food will be once the baby arrives.

Food That Heals

While friends and family often show love with casseroles, Voyer emphasizes the importance of variety and thoughtful preparation. “You don’t want 20 lasagnas, even if they’re made with love,” she laughs. “When you’re exhausted, you need a bright light in your day, good food not only helps you recover physically—it gives you something to look forward to.”

All meals are made from scratch using locally sourced, seasonal ingredients whenever possible. Deep leafy greens, homemade stocks, and nutrient-dense components are woven into each dish.

Lactation support packages are especially loved, offering high-calorie, one-handed snacks to fuel breastfeeding.

How It Works

Families place orders by Monday afternoon, and deliveries go out every Saturday within a 15-mile radius of central Flagstaff. Meals come fresh or frozen, with clear storage and reheating instructions.

Menus change quarterly, aligning with seasonal produce, and dietary preferences. “It’s harder to do in a restaurant setting,” Voyer says, “But with a week to prepare, I can customize for almost any dietary need.”

For Voyer, it all comes back to her original “why”: ensuring new mothers have the care and nourishment they deserve. “Quality food that’s enjoyable is more than just a meal—it’s a form of support, and it helps lighten the mental and emotional load,” she says.

With Just Delivered, Flagstaff families can count on exactly that: food made with intention, rooted in care, and delivered right to their door.

For more information or to place an order, visit justdeliveredflg.com