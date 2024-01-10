Donate Blood Today!

The American Red Cross has declared an emergency blood shortage and is calling for donations during January: National Blood Donor Month. According to the Red Cross, the number of United States blood donors hits an all-time low for the past 20 years. Read the article here.

Want to help? All blood types are encouraged to make an appointment today to give blood or platelets to help ensure people receive the care they need. Book now to find Blood Drives in your area by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Blood Donation Centers