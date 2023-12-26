New Year’s Resolutions & Vision Boards

I love the fresh start that a new year brings. One of my favorite things to do in this weird week in between Christmas and New Year’s is to reflect on the past year and plan for the year ahead.

I try to think of things that went well, and things I want to work on or add to my life. These range from saving money, to improving my mental health, working on my marriage, perfecting my skincare routine, giving back, traveling, working out, and more.

Usually I will write them all down (either on my phone or on a notepad), and then New Year’s Day my husband, parents, and I all get together, share our goals, and create vision boards.

I hang mine up in my closet or somewhere I’m going to see it daily, and love having a visual reminder of my goals for the year.

If you’re looking for some inspiration, or want to set some New Year’s resolutions of your own, here are some ideas that I’ve done in years past, and some that I’m trying out in 2024:

Spend at least 20 minutes outside every day

Find a workout program/routine to stick with

Read (insert amount) of books per year

Go on a monthly date night

Do one random act of kindness per month

Track daily water intake

Start a skincare routine

Pay off a debt

Travel to one new place

Celebrate something each month

Have a monthly “no spend” week

Attend counseling

Start/attend a book club

Try one new recipe a month

Create a capsule wardrobe

Write down 3 things I’m grateful for at the end of each day

Stretch for 5 minutes each night

Here’s to achieving your goals in 2024! Happy New Year!