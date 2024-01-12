Children’s Dental Programming throughout February at Children’s Museum Phoenix

The Children’s Museum of Phoenix and Delta Dental of Arizona have partnered to bring oral health programming to the Museum for the month of February – National Children’s Dental Health Month.

This marks the 16th consecutive year that the Museum and Delta Dental of Arizona have joined forces to provide oral health education programs to Museum visitors.

The Museum will host interactive activities, shows and educational information related to the mouth, teeth, and oral health all month long.

Thanks to Delta Dental of Arizona, oral health programming and activities are free with paid Museum admission. Children under the age of 1 are free as are members of the Children’s Museum of Phoenix.

“Since its inception, this program has provided more than half a million children as well as their families and caregivers with proper oral hygiene education and dental supplies. Tooth decay is the number one chronic disease among children, but it is nearly 100% preventable. Through this program, together with the Children’s Museum of Phoenix, we are empowering children and adults alike with knowledge that can keep them healthy throughout their lives,” says Barb Kozuh, executive director of the Delta Dental of Arizona Foundation.

Featured programs, each of which will be presented on select days throughout the month, include:

The Great Flossini Presents "The Totally Tooth-Ular Magic Show:" Audience members become a part of the show with highly interactive magic routines designed specifically to reinforce the importance of brushing, flossing, eating healthy foods and visiting the dentist regularly. The magic shows will take place at 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Feb. 2, 7, 14, 16, and 23.

From First Tooth to Loose Tooth: Q&A sessions with dental students from A.T. Still University. This program invites parents to ask questions about anything from thumb-sucking to the best time to take your baby to the dentist. Times and dates vary.

In addition to these featured programs, there will be daily hands-on activities ranging from art projects to teaching proper brushing and flossing techniques; crafts to create tooth-saver necklaces; educational opportunities in the KIDchen and The Children’s Garden to learn about the healthy foods you can eat that help your teeth stay healthy; and even programs about the teeth of various animals. Back by popular demand are also the Delta Dental of Arizona “Smile Bags” containing toothbrushes, toothpaste, floss and fun facts about dental health. These free giveaways will be available daily 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to all visitors throughout the month, including for field trip visitors.

For a full schedule of activities and featured programming at the Children’s Museum of Phoenix throughout the month of February, please visit www.childrensmuseumofphoenix.org/events.

About Delta Dental of Arizona

Delta Dental of Arizona is the leading dental benefits provider in Arizona, serving more than 1.2 million enrollees and more than 3,500 contracted dentists across the state. Passionate about oral health and its importance to generations of families, Delta Dental of Arizona has worked for 50 years to improve oral health by emphasizing preventive care and making dental coverage accessible to a wide variety of employers, groups and individuals. Since 2010, Delta Dental of Arizona, through its Foundation, gave over $16 million to support oral health education and disease prevention programs for underserved and uninsured communities across the state. For more information about Delta Dental of Arizona, visit www.deltadentalaz.com.

About the Children’s Museum of Phoenix

The Children’s Museum of Phoenix is located in the historic Monroe School Building at 215 N. 7th Street in downtown Phoenix. The Museum offers 3 floors of hands-on, fun and educational activities for children ages birth to 10. The mission of the Museum is to engage the minds, muscles and imaginations of children and the grown-ups who care about them. The Museum is open Tuesdays – Sundays and select holiday/school break Mondays, 9am – 4pm. Admission is $17 per person, Members and children under the age of 1 are free. The Children’s Museum of Phoenix is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, EIN#86-0934323. For more information visit ChildrensMuseumOfPhoenix.org.