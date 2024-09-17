Should You Choose Full-Day Kindergarten or Half-Day Kindergarten?

You may have noticed that many schools in Arizona offer both full-day and half-day options for kindergarten.

That’s because in Arizona, full-day kindergarten is not a requirement. According to state law, schools must provide a half-day kindergarten option for families, but it’s up to each individual school district whether or not they offer a full-day option.

Even though full-day kindergarten is not mandatory in Arizona, many families end up gravitating towards schools with full-day options since it better aligns with their schedules and may provide additional academic benefits. On the other hand, families may prefer half-day kindergarten if they want to give their child a more gradual transition to traditional schooling.

BASIS Charter Schools—a network of highly ranked public charter schools located across Arizona—offer both full-day and half-day kindergarten options for families.

If your child will be starting kindergarten next year, now is a great time to look into different kindergarten programs near you. Let’s review some of the advantages of full-day kindergarten vs. half-day kindergarten.

Reasons to choose full-day kindergarten

Strong academic foundation. Full-day kindergarten students often have an academic advantage compared to half-day kindergarten students. With more time spent in the classroom, students get an opportunity to further develop key skills.

Reasons to choose half-day kindergarten

Gradual transition to school. Half-day kindergarten may be a good fit for children who didn’t attend preschool, as it can ease them into the routine of attending school.

For more information about the differences between full-day kindergarten and half-day kindergarten, schedule a tour at your local BASIS Charter School. Our dedicated and knowledgeable staff will be happy to walk you through the details of our full-day and half-day programs, helping you find the best fit for your family.

Enroll your child in kindergarten at the nation’s #1 public school network

Discover accelerated academics in a positive and supportive learning environment. Kindergarten at BASIS Charter Schools sets the stage for long-term academic success. Our high schools are consistently ranked among the best in the country, with BASIS Peoria claiming the top spot as the #1 High School in the U.S., according to U.S. News & World Report.

With campuses located across the state, a top-ranked kindergarten program is within reach. Find a BASIS Charter School near you and schedule a tour for a firsthand look at our vibrant classrooms and state-of-the-art facilities.

BASIS Charter Schools are now accepting applications for the 2024–25 school year. Applications for the 2025–26 school year will open on October 23, 2024.

For the most up-to-date information, visit enrollBASIS.com