RAK Date Night Giveaway: Red, White & Brew

If you’re seeking the perfect blend of cozy ambiance, exceptional hand-crafted food, and a curated selection of drinks, look no further than Red, White & Brew in Mesa. This local favorite is more than just a place to dine—it’s a date night destination delivering a memorable dining experience.

My husband and I have passed by the East Mesa location (just minutes from our house) many times, but surprisingly had never dined there before, so we were excited to finally check it out.

A Warm and Inviting Atmosphere

Upon arrival, the ambiance was warm and inviting, creating that ideal date night vibe. We love bringing along a deck of conversation cards, and this was the perfect atmosphere to do so – it wasn’t too loud or chaotic, and we were able to enjoy each other’s company. There’s also a large dog-friendly patio space to enjoy the fresh air as the weather cools off.

Hand-Crafted Food

One of the standout features of Red, White & Brew are the scratch-made dishes – pretty much everything is made in-house and you can taste it in the quality of the food. The menu offers a range of bold American entrees, from high quality steaks to fresh seafood, customizable pizzas, pastas, burgers and more. We were blown away by the generous portion sizes – which made for some delicious leftovers the next day! If you’re in the mood to try something different- I’d highly recommend the signature Strombolis! It’s basically a layer pizza rolled into a crispy dough and comes with a side of the house-made marinara for dipping. Delish!

A Curated Selection of Drinks

No date night is complete without the perfect drink to complement your meal, and Red, White & Brew delivers on this front with a great selection of wine, beer, and craft cocktails. Whether you’re a wine enthusiast or prefer a craft beer, the extensive drink menu is designed to enhance your dining experience. Not sure what to get? The knowledgeable staff is always ready to recommend the perfect pairing, ensuring your evening is as delightful as possible.

Dining Deals

Not only does Red White & Brew make for a great date night, but it’s also family-friendly! During the months of September and October, kids eat free every Tuesday with the purchase of an adult entrée. For just $8, kids 12 and under can choose from favorites such as grilled cheese, chicken tenders, pizza, pasta, and more! Each kids’ meal is served with their choice of apple sauce, fries, broccoli or salad and accompanied with a soft drink and ice cream!

For more information, visit www.rwbaz.com

Enter for your chance to win a $100 gift card to check out Red, White & Brew!