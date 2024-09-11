Experience fall in Williams, Arizona with the Grand Canyon Railway

The air smells crisp, the temperatures are cool, and you can feel the shift in seasons. Pack your sweaters because it’s chilly! If you’re craving a true fall experience in Arizona, don’t skip the Grand Canyon Railway & Hotel in Williams. While you can do it in one night, I personally recommend reserving at least a two-night stay, so you’re not rushed.

Here’s a breakdown of all the fun that awaits:

The Grand Canyon Railway Hotel:

You’ll start by checking into the historic Grand Canyon Railway Hotel which is only steps away from the depot and just a block away from downtown Williams along Route 66. You’ll be taken aback by the oversized stone fireplace and beautiful stairs leading to the second floor. While this hotel was built in 1995, it was designed to mimic the original Fred Marcus Hotel which opened to the public in 1908. You’ll find pictures of the original hotel on the walls near the lobby!

Tip: You can usually grab your meal tickets and boarding passes upon check in or in the morning.

The Fred Harvey Restaurant at the hotel boasts a delicious buffet with everything the kids (and adults!) will love. After dinner you can hit the indoor pool and hot tub, or even the arcade!

Tip: Make sure to get a good night’s sleep—your adventure to the Grand Canyon will surely tire you out.

Rise and shine! It’s time for breakfast at the Fred Harvey Restaurant. After your fill of pancakes, eggs, bacon, fruit, and more it’s time to head over for the interactive western show between some lively cowboys and the local sheriff. Don’t be afraid to volunteer to be a part of the fun—they love teasing the visitors! Snap a few pictures with the horses before finding your train car. But, this won’t be the last time you see this mischievous crew today!

The Train Ride Experience:

All aboard! Find your seats and get comfortable. This train ride takes about 2 hours and 15 minutes, but you’ll be entertained by singing cowboys, historic facts, and visits to the café car for treats and drinks.

Tip: If you have little ones, I recommend bringing a stroller or carrier. They can store the stroller for you upon boarding. We packed a diaper bag with all the normal must-haves, but also some extra activities and games for the kids to play if they got bored.

Personally, I loved daydreaming out the window and hearing all about the history of the railway.

You’ll spend about 3 hours exploring the Grand Canyon, and while that’s not a ton of time, we had time to walk a few short trails, take pictures, visit some gift shops, have lunch, and get treats!

Tip: No matter what you opt to do, don’t be late returning to the train—they leave promptly at 3:30 p.m. (through October 31) or 2:30 p.m. (through December 31) and they will not wait for you once the doors close.

The Rest of Your Stay:

When you return to the Grand Canyon Hotel you can visit the Fred Harvey Restaurant for dinner or explore downtown Williams a little more—it’s so beautiful at night. The Grand Canyon Brewing Company is walking distance from the hotel and has a fun arcade for the little ones. We were able to grab drinks before dinner because we weren’t hungry yet.

Tip: There is also Spencer’s Pub, an onsite bar and eatery at the hotel that is very convenient if you’re tired! Dinner is served at the Fred Harvey Restaurant until 9:00 p.m. so you have plenty of time to do anything on your to-do list.

The next morning, grab some coffee from the lobby and sit by the roaring fire before you head to breakfast. The grand fireplace is one of my favorite places to relax when the weather gets chilly. Then you’ll head over for the breakfast buffet before loading up and checking out.

Tip: If you’re not in a rush to get home, there are a few other fun things to do in Williams like Bearizona, Grand Canyon Go Karts, Grand Canyon Deer Farm, and the Canyon Coaster Adventure Park.

Fall is such an amazing time in Arizona so if you’re looking for a crowd-pleasing fall break trip this October, I can’t recommend the Grand Canyon Railway and Hotel enough. My family goes on this trip 2 to 3 times a year and it never disappoints.

If you can’t make it this fall, make sure to check out the Polar Express this holiday season!

Find more fall fun HERE!