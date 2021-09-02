Picazzo’s Healthy Italian Kitchen and Southwest Autism Research & Resource Center (SARRC), Arizona’s leading autism nonprofit, are teaming up to raise funds for autism programs, services, and research with a “Chip in for Autism” chocolate chip cookie give-back program. For every chocolate chip cookie sold, we will donate $1 to support SARRC programs for Arizonans with autism. Picazzo’s “Chip in for Autism” fundraising partnership with SARRC officially kicked off on National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day in August.

This popular Picazzo’s dessert is no ordinary chocolate chip cookie. It is served warm in a skillet and topped with premium local-made vanilla bean gelato or coconut ice cream and drizzled with a choice of organic chocolate, raspberry, or salted caramel sauce. The dessert is gluten-free and dairy-free, with the exception of the vanilla bean gelato.

“At Picazzo’s we have many regular guests who have family members with autism, so we have been looking for a partnership that would enable our entire team to get involved on a number of levels,” says Picazzo’s Operations Manager and Partner, Chris Disney. “When we connected with SARRC earlier this year, we identified several ways we can work together and give back.”

Picazzo’s is kicking off the partnership with SARRC with the “Chip in for Autism” cookie campaign and plans to expand the partnership in the coming months through group volunteer activities, event participation, and as an Employment Partner through SARRC’s Employment Services program–aimed at increasing competitive employment opportunities for adults (age 16+) with autism.

“We’re extremely grateful Picazzo’s chose to partner with and selected SARRC in their Chip in for Autism campaign,” said SARRC President and CEO Daniel Openden, PhD, BCBA-D. “Opportunities to team up with community partners who are committed to raising awareness and acceptance of autism is critically important to SARRC’s mission of advancing research and providing a lifetime of support for individuals with autism and their families.”

About Picazzo’s Healthy Italian Kitchen

Picazzo’s is an Arizona-based family-owned and operated restaurant with locations in Sedona, Scottsdale, Tempe, Paradise Valley, Arrowhead, and Gilbert. Picazzo’s sources clean, whole foods, rich in nutrients, blended with fantastic flavors. The locally owned restaurant offers a fusion approach to a modern-Italian cuisine that sprinkles in the bold flavors of Asian, Mediterranean, and Mexican ingredients into their menu of salads, entrees, pasta, and pizza. Picazzo’s goal is to bring people together through food and compassion, by meeting the need for quality, healthy dining options for individuals that may have dietary restrictions as well as their guests that do not, bringing everyone together in the same dining experience. Picazzo’s is committed to providing a wide selection of vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free and allergy-friendly items, and sourcing the cleanest, healthiest ingredients available. The restaurant sources 95% organic produce, and makes sauces and dressings from scratch, using organic spices and non-GMO sunflower and imported olive oils. In addition to the main menu, Picazzo’s also offers a separate 100% vegan menu with salads, entrées, pasta, pizza, and desserts, using brands that support the plant-based diet, such as Follow Your Heart, Daiya and Beyond Meat.

About SARRC

Established in 1997, the Southwest Autism Research & Resource Center (SARRC) is an internationally recognized nonprofit that conducts innovative research, provides evidence-based practices, disseminates effective training and builds inclusive communities for individuals with autism and their families. SARRC is dedicated to autism research, education, evidence-based treatment, and community outreach. Additionally, SARRC is one of the only autism organizations in the world that provides a lifetime of services for individuals and their families while also conducting cutting edge research. Learn more at autismcenter.org.