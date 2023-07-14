RAK Eats: Over Easy

Who doesn’t love a good brunch? Whether you’re looking for a place to take the whole family, get together with a friend, or even have a little morning date, Over Easy has delicious breakfast options that everyone will love!

Over Easy has been serving up breakfast and lunch favorites across the Valley since 2008. With restaurants in Chandler, Gilbert, Phoenix, Mesa, Queen Creek, Flagstaff, and two more set to open in Glendale and Tempe—you won’t need to go far to find a location close to you.

I had the chance to check out the new Chandler location with my husband and 16-month-old son for a nice family breakfast outing.

We spent quite a bit of time mulling over the many mouth-watering options.

At Over Easy, you’ll find unique one-of-a-kind choices such as the Golden Waffle Dogs which consists of 3 hearty sausage links, dipped in vanilla waffle batter, then fried to a golden brown– resembling a whimsical play on corndogs.

Or try out the Banana Nut French Toast which was featured on Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives and features buttery slices of brioche in batter, griddled, and topped with pecans, banana, and gooey caramel.

As a vegetarian, I really appreciated the variety of options I had to choose from (which isn’t always the case at breakfast spots). Ultimately, I went with the Avocado Toast which consisted of fresh smashed avocado, whipped ricotta, lemon, lemon infused olive oil, salt, red pepper flakes, and sliced tomatoes. I paired it with a side of seasonal fruit and loved how fresh and light it felt on a hot summer morning.

If you plan to eat out with your family, Over Easy has a special kids menu for kids 12 and under featuring familiar favorites such as Eggs & Tots, Grilled Cheese, and Pancakes (with the option to add in a special treat like M&Ms, chocolate chips, or Reese’s Pieces). We ordered my son the French Toast and he absolutely devoured it!

In addition to so many great food options, Over Easy also has a wide variety of refreshing morning drinks to try such as Wellness Shots, fresh squeezed orange juice, and “brunchtails” such as mimosas, bloody Mary’s, and adult chocolate milk.

I’m already looking forward to our next visit so we can try out more!

To check out the extensive menu or find a location near you, visit https://eatatovereasy.com/

