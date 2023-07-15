Tanque Verde Ranch: An Arizona Staycation Destination

An adventurous family getaway awaits at Tanque Verde Ranch in Tucson. Whether you’re looking for ways to keep the kids busy this summer, wanting to make lasting family memories, or perhaps are even looking for a little vacation escape as parents, Tanque Verde Ranch has got you covered!

Nestled in the Rincon Mountains and adjacent to Saguaro National Park and Coronado National Forest in Tucson, you’ll get to experience some of Arizona’s most breathtaking desert scenery while enjoying an all-inclusive stay.

Established in 1868, Tanque Verde Ranch has an old-time nostalgic feel while providing guests with comfy accommodations, a variety of resort amenities, and an array of outdoor activities including horseback riding, mountain biking, fishing, hiking, and more.

This past spring, my husband and I had the chance to stay at Tanque Verde Ranch and experience it for ourselves and we were blown away by all there was to offer.

Upon arrival, we headed straight to the dining hall for lunch. When you choose an all-inclusive stay, all of your meals are included—meaning you can try a little bit of everything and not worry about paying for it all individually.

At each meal there is both a rotating buffet selection and a menu to order from. We really appreciated being able to mix and match menu items and grab things from the buffet to fill up. The staff was so accommodating to any special requests, too!

They even make sure to include many kid-friendly options such as grilled cheese, hot dogs and hamburgers, chicken nuggets, macaroni and cheese, and quesadillas so you won’t have to spend your vacation worrying about what your picky-eater will like.

After lunch, we attended our first activity: a relaxing yoga class. The instructor led us through some deep stretches and a guided meditation and it felt like we were officially on vacation-mode, getting to unwind and decompress.

The ranch offers a variety of classes and activities—most that are included in the price of your stay! This makes it so easy when planning your trip, not having to worry about what to do each day when it’s all right there. With so many different activities to choose from, it’s suitable for a variety of interests and abilities, too.

When our room was ready, we headed there to drop off our bags and hang out for a bit. We couldn’t believe how unbelievably spacious and grand it was—with a full living room including two queen-sized murphy beds, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, a separate master bedroom with a king-sized bed, and a luxurious bathroom with a large shower and claw-foot tub. Not to mention, it had stunning views and a patio that overlooked the desert mountains.

It felt like our own little retreat and we spent a lot of our time cozying up by the fireplace reading, playing card games, or basking in the fresh air and enjoying the breathtaking scenery on the patio.

That evening, after a delicious dinner (and taking our desserts to-go for later), we explored the ranch premises, went to the Monday night movie showing of “Tombstone”—a perfect Arizona-themed movie, and then ended by relaxing in the hot tub.

Tanque Verde Ranch has both indoor and outdoor pools and hot tubs (perfect to enjoy even when the weather is a bit unpredictable) and a kid’s size pool outside, too.

The next day, we were all geared up for a full line-up of activities including a tennis lesson, mountain biking, horseback riding, and meditation. And while we didn’t bring our son with us (at one year old he’s still a little too young to enjoy the experience), there is plenty to do for families vacationing there together.

The ranch offers a Daily Kids Program full of fun activities for kids ages 4 through 12. Once there, kids will join a group based on their age – Buckaroos (4-6), Wranglers (7-9), and Outlaws (10-12). During the day, kids are led through their own schedule of activities that rotate daily. These include crafts, trail rides, fishing, outdoor games, pizza making, swimming, and more!

“We want parents to enjoy being on vacation as much as their kids,” said Isaiah Ortega, the Kids Program Supervisor at Tanque Verde. “While their kids are occupied and being led through a variety of activities, parents can be enjoying their own adventurous excursions and leisure time.”

While the kids are busy, make the stay a little romantic like we did and unwind with some relaxing spa treatments at the Tanque Verde Spa.

Choose from a variety of massages and body treatments that are sure to feel all the more satisfying after a long day of horseback riding, hiking, or mountain biking. Or treat yourself to a custom facial that uses organically grown herbs, fruits, berries and flowers to exfoliate, heal and hydrate your skin.

If you’re ready to partake in an unforgettable trip as a family, Tanque Verde Ranch makes it easy to keep everyone entertained, active, and happy.

We will definitely be back—next time when our son is a bit older. I just know he’s going to love all the endeavors and we look forward to making some fun family memories with him!

For more information on Tanque Verde Ranch or to book your staycation visit tanqueverderanch.com

Tanque Verde’s Kids Day Camp

Local to the Tucson area? Tanque Verde offers a year-round Kids Day Camp for ages 7 – 12. Summer Hours: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Winter Hours: 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. $90/person per day. For availability of specific dates and the activity schedule email tvgr@cotefamily.com or call 1-520-296-6275.