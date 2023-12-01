The Phoenix Zoo has outdoor adventures and lifelong memories.

Nestled on 126 acres within beautiful Papago Park, the Phoenix Zoo is a wondrous place of curiosity, imagination and discovery. With expansive animal habitats, amazing special events and unique experiences like nowhere else in the state, the Phoenix Zoo opens a world of wonder and discovery every time you visit. Featuring more than 3,000 animals including tigers, cheetahs, flamingos, rhinos, giraffes, zebras, ringtails, eagles, lemurs, baboons, wolves, squirrel monkeys, stingrays and many more – it is like no other place in the Valley!

Take a spin on the Endangered Species Carousel, or opt for a slower ride on a camel, or find your next best four-legged friend in the Zoo’s Goat Yard at Harmony Farm. Make your way through the Africa Trail and visit the just opened – Predator Passage! This area of the Zoo takes guests on a journey through the heart of Africa where you stride side by side with lions, hyenas, Amur leopard, vultures, fennec fox and more!

Looking to host a reunion, wedding, corporate event or birthday party? The Zoo offers nearly 20 venues scattered throughout its expansive grounds, perfect for any occasion.

And don’t forget to leave a night open for ZooLights this winter and experience all the holiday magic the Phoenix Zoo has to offer. Shining bigger and brighter than ever with nearly four million lights, hundreds of dazzling displays, brand new Wildlife Lanterns and the return of the tallest floating tree in North America showcasing original music and a synchronized light show, you are sure to have a spectacular time. The adventure doesn’t stop there – visit the enhanced s’mores station, swing into the season in our interactive Glow Garden and wind your way through the immersive 200-foot-long light tunnel! And of course, Santa will make his way to the Zoo for photo ops as well!

The Phoenix Zoo is the only zoo in the Valley accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums and is a non-profit zoological park, serving 1.4 million guests annually.

For information on upcoming events, exhibits and activities at the Phoenix Zoo, visit phoenixzoo.org