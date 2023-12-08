8 Hanukkah Celebration Ideas & Traditions

Hanukkah begins this year at sundown on Thursday, December 7 and ends the evening of Friday, December 15.

My parents have been celebrating Hanukkah for several years now, and since then, we have begun forming some traditions we look forward to each year, along with adding some new ones.

If you’re looking for fun ways to celebrate this traditional Jewish holiday, here are some celebration ideas and traditions to try out:

Wear Matching Hanukkah Pajamas – Get the whole family dressed in festive and cozy Hanukah pjs. We love the Hanukkah Lights & Love set from Little Sleepies. They come in sizes for the whole family and you can even get cute matching pet bandanas. Make Latkes – My mom has been hosting a latke family dinner during Hanukkah where she makes several different kinds of latkes with a variety of topping choices such as applesauce, sour cream, or green onion. They’re great as a side dish, or throw together a small salad and make the latkes the center of the meal! Play Dreidel – This classic Hanukkah game is easy to learn and fun to play with the whole family. Follow these simple instructions and add in some chocolate gelt for an extra sweet prize. Attend a City Menorah Lighting—Several cities across Arizona host Menorah Lighting events during the eight days of Hanukkah. My family and I usually attend the event at San Tan Village put on by the Chabad Jewish Center of Gilbert. It features a chocolate gelt drop, gifts for kids, latkes, donuts, festive Hanukkah music, and more! Watch a Hanukkah Movie – Settle in for a family movie night and watch a festive film centered around the Jewish holiday. Some picks include An American Tail, Full Court Miracle, Eight Crazy Nights, or my personal favorite: Fiddler on the Roof. Decorate Donuts – Donuts are a classic Hanukkah food because they’re typically deep-fried in oil. Make it a fun and creative activity by decorating them with your kids. Gather up some icing, sprinkles, and whatever toppings you’d like and enjoy this sweet treat. Play Hanukkah Games – Besides dreidel, there are lots of other fun Hanukkah games out there including gift exchange games, trivia, and more. Check out this Etsy download for some fun ideas! Order a Traditional Hanukkah Dinner—With so many holiday festivities and fun, you deserve a night off from cooking! Order Hanukkah Dinner from Miracle Mile Deli in Phoenix where you can get traditional favorites such as potato latkes, brisket, matzoh ball soup, and more!

Happy Hanukkah Celebrations!

