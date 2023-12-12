RAK Eats: Crust New York Pizzeria

I don’t know about you, but there’s something about getting some delicious pizza during the holiday season that makes it feel just a little more special.

I’m not sure if it’s the fact that I get a night off from cooking, or that I get to gather with my family during this busy time of year and enjoy food we all love. Either way, I’m all for it.

My husband, son, and I had the chance to check out the new Crust New York Pizzeria in Tempe for a recent family dinner date and we had the best time.

My 21-month-old is getting to be a lot easier to take out to eat these days. It helps that he loves to eat his “nummies,” but he especially loves a meal that includes cheese and carbs (a boy who takes after my own heart!), so I knew he’d be down to enjoy some delicious pizza.

We took advantage of the beautiful weather and opted to sit outside on the patio, which gave our son plenty of open space to roam around and be his usual loud self. While we waited for our pizza, my husband and I split the Mediterranean Farm Salad which was so fresh and hearty with bites of farro, tangy pickled red onion, cucumbers, tomatoes, and feta cheese.

We also ordered some garlic knots to munch on, and those were heavenly! My son devoured them and kept asking for more!

While I could have filled up on just salad and garlic knots, we of course had to try out the famous pizzas. I love that everything was so customizable. You can start with the NY Style and build your own creation from the variety of toppings, or pick from one of their popular pizza combinations such as the Central Park Supreme or Brooklyn Burrata.

Choose from traditional New York style or make it a Sicilian pizza; cauliflower and gluten free crusts are available, too.

Crust Pizzeria also offers wings, calzones, Stromboli, build-your-own pasta, and hero sandwiches such as meatball parm and the Italiano. Whatever you choose, come hungry because pizzas are big and it’s hard to not want to try a little bit of everything!

Too busy to dine in? Take out is available, as well as an extensive catering menu – perfect for feeding the team after game night, holiday parties, and more!

Whatever your schedule looks like this holiday season, take a moment to enjoy an authentic pizza night that the whole family will love at Crust New York Pizzeria!

For locations, hours, or to view the menu, visit https://crustpizzaplace.com/

Enter for your chance to win a $25 gift card to Crust New York Pizzeria!