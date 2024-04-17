Thursday, April 18, 2024
Recycle your expired car seat at Hi-Tech Car Care in Phoenix

Kate Reed
0
“Keep Our Planet Neat, Recycle Your Car Seat”

Has your child outgrown their seat? Is it expired? Has it been in an accident?… Don’t throw it out – RECYCLE IT!

Hi-Tech Car Care in Phoenix is collecting old, expired, and damaged car seats which they will then take apart for proper recycling. Car seats don’t last forever, and over time their components will break down, especially in the hot Arizona sun.

Older car seats or those that have been involved in an accident may not have visible damage, but they should not be used. This opportunity helps those with older, expired, or damaged car seats get rid of them in an environmentally friendly way, by keeping them out of vehicles and landfills.

Do you have an old or damaged child car seat? Hi-Tech Car Care wants to help recycle it! Anyone can drop off car seats that need to be recycled at Hi-Tech Car Care now through Tuesday, April 30. In exchange for the old car seat, consumers will get $20 off their next service at Hi-Tech. (Expires 6/30/24)

(602) 224-0941
2924 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, Az 85016

Monday – Friday
7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Hi-Tech Car Care is a Phoenix, Arizona Family-owned & Operated Top Shop Winner Since 2003. Jim Garnand has worked with customers and their vehicles in Phoenix for 45 years. He’s an ASE Certified Master Technician, a certified car seat safety expert, owner of Hi-Tech Car Care (3rd generation) and President of Neighborhood Automotive Repair Professionals, NARPRO.com

