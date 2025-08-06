“Why Does This Hurt So Much?” National Mastitis Awareness Day

If you’ve ever whispered through gritted teeth, “Why does this hurt so much?” while breastfeeding your baby — you’re not alone.

For so many moms, breastfeeding is portrayed as this beautiful bonding experience. But for others, it can come with intense pain, confusion, and even infections.

That’s why SimpliFed, a virtual maternal health company dedicated to breastfeeding and baby feeding support, has launched the first-ever National Mastitis Awareness Day — recognized this year on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, during National Breastfeeding Month.

Their mission? To shine a light on mastitis, a painful condition that affects over 10% of breastfeeding parents in the U.S., and to push for better education, support, and access to care in those overwhelming first days and weeks of parenthood.

“Mastitis can evolve quickly, and when it hits, it’s incredibly painful,” said Andrea Ippolito, SimpliFed’s founder and CEO — and a mom who knows the pain of mastitis firsthand. “We created National Mastitis Awareness Day to make sure no parent feels alone or confused when facing this common, yet serious, condition.”

What Exactly Is Mastitis?

Mastitis is an inflammation of breast tissue that can cause pain, swelling, redness, and sometimes infection. It can stem from something as simple as a clogged milk duct — and it can escalate quickly. While not every case requires antibiotics, untreated mastitis can lead to fever, exhaustion, and for some, the heartbreaking decision to stop breastfeeding altogether.

That’s why early support is critical.

Virtual Help, Right When You Need It

Through SimpliFed’s virtual model, parents can meet with IBCLCs (International Board Certified Lactation Consultants) who are trained to spot early warning signs and offer solutions before things get worse. These consults are judgment-free, covered by most insurance plans, and available from the comfort of your couch (even during a 2 a.m. feeding session).

“Our team often gets that late-night message: ‘Why does this hurt so much?’” said Abrie McCoy, IBCLC with SimpliFed. “Our answer? It shouldn’t. And we’re here to help make it better.”

Why Awareness Matters

Beyond the physical pain, mastitis can also take a toll on a mom’s mental health, work-life balance, and overall confidence. SimpliFed’s research found that a single case of mastitis can cost health plans more than $1,000 — and even more when you factor in ER visits, missed workdays, and emotional burnout.

Support from an IBCLC can help moms recover, build a plan to return to work more smoothly, and continue feeding their babies in a way that feels right for them.

From One Mom to Many

SimpliFed was founded in 2019 by Andrea Ippolito, who faced the challenges of mastitis with all three of her daughters. Her personal experience — and the lack of coordinated, compassionate care — inspired her to build a better solution for other families.

Now, SimpliFed offers virtual support starting in pregnancy, continuing through birth and beyond, with a full network of certified experts including IBCLCs, nurses, and trained parent allies — all available at no cost through health plans.

Feeding Your Baby Shouldn’t Hurt — And You Don’t Have to Do It Alone

Whether you’re nursing, pumping, combo feeding, or formula feeding — you deserve support. National Mastitis Awareness Day is a reminder that your pain is valid, your questions matter, and help is out there.

To learn more or connect with a certified lactation consultant, visit www.SimpliFed.com