Thursday, August 14, 2025
HomeArticlesWhat You Need to Know About eBikes and eScooters
ArticlesSummer SurvivalTechnology

What You Need to Know About eBikes and eScooters

Melissa Leon
Melissa Leon
0
Photo by iStock: Seventy Four.

Earlier this year, I became increasingly concerned about the rising number of accidents in my neighborhood involving e-scooters and e-bikes. I was shocked by how little I knew and realized that many others in my community were unaware of the risks as well. To address this, I started a neighborhood club dedicated to educating residents about e-scooter and e-bike safety. Now, with over 250 members, we work closely with local police, school principals, and homeowners’ associations to raise awareness and promote safer riding practices. Electric scooters (e-scooters) and e-bikes have become popular among kids as a fun, eco-friendly way to get around, but they also pose safety risks. As a parent, it’s crucial to ensure your child rides safely and responsibly.

Arizona Laws and Local Regulations
Arizona Revised Statutes (ARS) set general rules for e-scooters and e-bikes, but each city has its own laws regarding where and how they can be used. For example, in Tucson, riding a bicycle on the sidewalk is illegal, but in Mesa, it’s allowed. Local regulations vary, including speed limits, helmet requirements, and where your child can ride.

Retailers are not required to inform you of these local rules, so it’s up to you to research the laws. Some cities require registration, insurance, or set age restrictions. Before purchasing a scooter or e-bike, make sure you understand your city’s specific regulations. Contact your local police department for details to avoid fines or other legal consequences.

Essential Safety Tips for Riders
In addition to understanding local rules, it’s important to follow safety guidelines to protect your child. Here are some tips to keep riders safe:

  • Ensure they wear a helmet. A helmet is essential for head protection in case of a fall or crash.
  • Inspect equipment before every ride. Check tires, brakes, and battery levels. Ensure any lights are working, especially for low-light conditions.
    Use a bell or horn to alert pedestrians. When riding on sidewalks, remind your child to use a bell or horn to alert pedestrians, helping to prevent accidents.
  • Familiarize them with local rules. Make sure your child knows the local laws, including age limits, where they can ride, and speed restrictions.
  • Watch for pedestrians, cyclists, and cars. Pedestrians always have the right of way, even over e-scooters. Ensure your child understands the rules of right of way to prevent accidents and promote safe interactions with others on the road.
  • Encourage hand signals and visibility. Teach your child to use hand signals when turning and stopping. Bright or reflective clothing increases visibility, especially at night.
  • Keep both hands on the handlebars. Distracted riding can lead to accidents. Remind your child to keep both hands on the handlebars and avoid using phones or carrying items.
  • Avoid double riders. Most e-scooters and e-bikes are designed for one rider. Allowing multiple riders can affect balance and control, increasing the risk of accidents.

E-scooters and e-bikes provide a fun and eco-friendly way for your child to get around, but safety must come first. By ensuring they wear helmets, inspect their equipment, follow local laws, and stay aware of their surroundings, you can help them ride safely and responsibly.

 

Previous article
“Why Does This Hurt So Much?” National Mastitis Awareness Day
Next article
Signs Your Child Might Be Starved for Your Attention
Melissa Leon
Melissa Leonhttps://twosenseconsulting.com/
Melissa Leon is a Tucson native, NAU graduate, and Mesa resident. She co-owns Two Sense Consulting, a bookkeeping and fractional CFO firm dedicated to helping small business owners learn to read and make decisions based on financial statements. Melissa is also a mother of three children.

RELATED ARTICLES

STAY CONNECTED

14,158FansLike
2,110FollowersFollow
904FollowersFollow
9,637FollowersFollow
1,850SubscribersSubscribe

Sign up for our FREE eNewsletter!

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Calendar

search our Calendar

Post View

Important Links

About Us

Advertising

Contact Us

  • Raising Arizona Kids
  • 932 South Hunters Run
  • Show Low, AZ 85901
  • Phone: 480-991-KIDS (5437)
  • Email us

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Raising Arizona Kids, Inc. | All rights reserved | Website by Web Publisher PRO