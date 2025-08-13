What You Need to Know About eBikes and eScooters

Earlier this year, I became increasingly concerned about the rising number of accidents in my neighborhood involving e-scooters and e-bikes. I was shocked by how little I knew and realized that many others in my community were unaware of the risks as well. To address this, I started a neighborhood club dedicated to educating residents about e-scooter and e-bike safety. Now, with over 250 members, we work closely with local police, school principals, and homeowners’ associations to raise awareness and promote safer riding practices. Electric scooters (e-scooters) and e-bikes have become popular among kids as a fun, eco-friendly way to get around, but they also pose safety risks. As a parent, it’s crucial to ensure your child rides safely and responsibly.

Arizona Laws and Local Regulations

Arizona Revised Statutes (ARS) set general rules for e-scooters and e-bikes, but each city has its own laws regarding where and how they can be used. For example, in Tucson, riding a bicycle on the sidewalk is illegal, but in Mesa, it’s allowed. Local regulations vary, including speed limits, helmet requirements, and where your child can ride.

Retailers are not required to inform you of these local rules, so it’s up to you to research the laws. Some cities require registration, insurance, or set age restrictions. Before purchasing a scooter or e-bike, make sure you understand your city’s specific regulations. Contact your local police department for details to avoid fines or other legal consequences.

Essential Safety Tips for Riders

In addition to understanding local rules, it’s important to follow safety guidelines to protect your child. Here are some tips to keep riders safe:

Ensure they wear a helmet. A helmet is essential for head protection in case of a fall or crash.

A helmet is essential for head protection in case of a fall or crash. Inspect equipment before every ride. Check tires, brakes, and battery levels. Ensure any lights are working, especially for low-light conditions.

Use a bell or horn to alert pedestrians. When riding on sidewalks, remind your child to use a bell or horn to alert pedestrians, helping to prevent accidents.

Check tires, brakes, and battery levels. Ensure any lights are working, especially for low-light conditions. Use a bell or horn to alert pedestrians. When riding on sidewalks, remind your child to use a bell or horn to alert pedestrians, helping to prevent accidents. Familiarize them with local rules. Make sure your child knows the local laws, including age limits, where they can ride, and speed restrictions.

Make sure your child knows the local laws, including age limits, where they can ride, and speed restrictions. Watch for pedestrians, cyclists, and cars. Pedestrians always have the right of way, even over e-scooters. Ensure your child understands the rules of right of way to prevent accidents and promote safe interactions with others on the road.

Pedestrians always have the right of way, even over e-scooters. Ensure your child understands the rules of right of way to prevent accidents and promote safe interactions with others on the road. Encourage hand signals and visibility. Teach your child to use hand signals when turning and stopping. Bright or reflective clothing increases visibility, especially at night.

Teach your child to use hand signals when turning and stopping. Bright or reflective clothing increases visibility, especially at night. Keep both hands on the handlebars . Distracted riding can lead to accidents. Remind your child to keep both hands on the handlebars and avoid using phones or carrying items.

. Distracted riding can lead to accidents. Remind your child to keep both hands on the handlebars and avoid using phones or carrying items. Avoid double riders. Most e-scooters and e-bikes are designed for one rider. Allowing multiple riders can affect balance and control, increasing the risk of accidents.

E-scooters and e-bikes provide a fun and eco-friendly way for your child to get around, but safety must come first. By ensuring they wear helmets, inspect their equipment, follow local laws, and stay aware of their surroundings, you can help them ride safely and responsibly.