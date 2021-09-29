Wednesday, September 29, 2021
Girl Scouts Announces New Cookie for the 2022 Cookie Season

Girl Scout New Cookie Release
Local Girl Scout Troops gather to try the new Adventurful cookie.

Thin mints make way—a new Girl Scouts cookie is coming to town this 2022 cookie season! The “Adventurefuls” are an indulgent brownie-inspired cookie with a caramel-flavored crème and a dash of sea salt.

Named as a tribute to the many adventures Girl Scouts go on throughout the program, the cookie has already been circling its way for troops to taste test before it’s officially released to the public early in the New Year.

Girl Scout New Adventurful Cookie
New Adventurefuls cookie will be released for the 2022 Girl Scout Cookie Season.

“Every purchase of Adventurefuls, and the whole portfolio of iconic cookies, during cookie season, fuels local Girl Scouts’ adventures throughout the year: exploring what interests them, discovering their passions, and taking action on issues they care about,” says said Tamara Woodbury, CEO of Girl Scouts–Arizona Cactus-Pine Council Administrative Center.

The Girl Scout Cookie Program will run in central and northern Arizona from Jan. 17 to Feb. 27, 2022 and is designed to helps girls develop skills in five areas: Goal Setting, Decision Making, Money Management, People Skills, and Business Ethics.

Girl Scouts USA also recently announced new Cookie Business badges which foster an entrepreneurial mindset as girls manage their own cookie businesses and incorporate online sales via the Digital Cookie® platform.

Visit www.girlscoutcookies.org to sign up to be notified as soon as cookies are available in your area!

Monique Seleen

