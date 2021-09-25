Sunday, September 26, 2021
Win free tickets to Adams Family 2!

Kate Reed
They’re creepy and their kooky….mysterious and spooky…THE ADDAMS FAMILY 2. Win a family-four packs of tickets to see this film in the theaters! Let’s kick off the Halloween season. The film will open in theaters on October 1.

See the trailer here:

Synopsis:

Everyone’s favorite spooky family is back in the animated comedy sequel, The Addams Family 2. In this all-new movie, we find Morticia and Gomez distraught that their children are growing up, skipping family dinners, and totally consumed with “scream time.” To reclaim their bond, they decide to cram Wednesday, Pugsley, Uncle Fester, and the crew into their haunted camper and hit the road for one last miserable family vacation. Their adventure across America takes them out of their element and into hilarious run-ins with their iconic cousin, IT, as well as many new kooky characters. What could possibly go wrong?

Enter to win a family four pack of tickets. Giveaway ends October 1st.

