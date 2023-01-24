Local Children’s Author Writes Book About the Boy Who Cried Wolf

You might be familiar with the tale about the boy who cried wolf, but do you know why it all happened?

Local author, Monique Hanna, who lives in Surprise, took a spin on this classic story in her children’s book, “Wolf,” where she brings to life Hans, the boy who cried wolf, who can no longer keep quiet and finally tells his side of the story.

Hanna said she got the idea to write the book after being inspired at a young age by the popular children’s book, “The True Story of the 3 Little Pigs” by Jon Scieszka.

“I thought it would be really fun to make an inside view of the boy who cried wolf and why he did it,” she said.

Although she wrote the story nearly 10 years ago, Monique said she didn’t know the next steps in getting it published.

“I wasn’t sure what to do beyond writing a book,” she said.

With the help of her older sister, Rebecca, who volunteered to illustrate the book, the two began the collaboration process to bring the book to life several years later.

Rebecca took classes for a couple years, learning how to properly illustrate for a book while Monique sought out a few friends to start reading the story and offering her feedback. Eventually, she found a small local publishing company who connected her with a professional editor.

“That process was a little a tougher for me because the book was my baby and listening to someone critique it and then having to make changes to it was hard at first,” said Monique.

With some tweaking back and forth in the editing process, delays due to COVID-19, and her sister moving out of the country during the midst of it all, Monique said the road to publication took a bit longer than expected.

Finally, in October 2021, “Wolf” was published.

“Holding it in my hands after looking at it on my phone and computer so many times just blew my mind,” she recalled. “It didn’t feel real. I read so many books so I was really excited to finally have a book of my own.”

Laced with allusions to other children’s stories such a Little Red Riding Hood and The Three Little Pigs, Wolf also encompasses an important message.

“I always miss morals in stories,” said Monique. “After working with kids for so many years, I feel like a lot of children aren’t heard. I want kids to feel like it’s okay to tell their side of the story after reading this book.”

You can purchase a Hardcover, eBook or Audiobook of “Wolf” by Monique Hanna, Illustrated by R. E. Hanna, online through Barnes and Noble, Amazon, Apple Books, and Google Play.