Freedom Traditional Academy shines in the Northwest Valley

You’re invited to take a look at the premier K-8 school of choice that is outperforming all others in the northwest valley. With the top test scores of any school in Surprise and El Mirage, Freedom Traditional Academy is ranked #8 in the entire state among all K-8 schools! From highly-performing academics to a strong arts program, Freedom’s caring teachers are committed to providing a well-rounded educational experience in a uniquely structured, safe environment designed for student success.
At Freedom Traditional Academy, our vision is to prepare all students to be successful, productive citizens and lifelong learners. Freedom Traditional Academy is committed to providing a well-rounded educational experience in which students develop great citizenship and achieve academic excellence through rigorous, accelerated, and purposeful curriculum while supported by an engaged and involved family community.
At Freedom Traditional Academy, we believe in:
- High expectations for academics and behavior
- High quality instruction
- Students who are accountable for their own learning
- Active parent and community involvement
- Opportunities for academics, arts, and athletics
- Fostering a passion for lifelong learning
- Developing critical thinkers and problem solvers
- Exceptional level of citizenship and patriotism
- Students who demonstrate leadership qualities
- Safe and respectful learning environment for all
Why Choose Freedom?
- Freedom ranks #8 in Arizona among all 1,343 K-8 schools
- “A” rated by the state of Arizona
- Highest test scores in the cities of Surprise and El Mirage (based on fiscal year 2022 percent passing scores on the state test)
- Focus on civic values and patriotism
- Tuition-free K-8 with accelerated options
- Spanish offered at all grade levels
- Saxon math and Spalding Reading still offered