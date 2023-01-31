February is National Children’s Dental Health Month at The Children’s Museum of Phoenix

The Children’s Museum of Phoenix and Delta Dental of Arizona (DDAZ) have partnered to bring oral health programming to the Museum for the month of February – National Children’s Dental Health Month. This marks the 15th consecutive year that the Museum and DDAZ have joined forces to provide oral health education programs to Museum visitors. The Museum will host interactive activities, shows and educational information all related to the mouth, teeth and oral health all month long.

Daily hands-on activities range from art projects to teaching proper brushing techniques and flossing tactics, crafts to create tooth-saver necklaces, educational opportunities in the KIDchen and The Children’s Garden to learn about the healthy foods you can eat that help your teeth stay healthy and bright plus cool programs about the teeth of various animals.

FREE “Smile Bags” will be given away daily 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. all month long to all visitors including field trip visitors. “Smile Bags” contain toothbrushes, toothpaste, floss and fun facts about dental health.

FREE oral health programming and activities are courtesy of the Delta Dental of Arizona Foundation, with paid Museum admission. $16, Free for ages 1 and younger and CMoP Members.

For a full schedule of activities at the Children’s Museum of Phoenix throughout the month of February, please visit childrensmuseumofphoenix.org

Programs include: