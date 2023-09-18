Out-of-the Box Birthday Party Ideas

Wanting to do something a little extra special for your child’s next birthday party? Maybe it’s a milestone birthday—like turning double digits or entering the teen years. Or perhaps your child has requested to do something unique that none of their friends have done before.

Here are two locally-owned, family-run businesses that are not only going to be Instagram-worthy, but will surely be a crowd pleaser too!

AZ Sleepy Teepees

AZ Sleepy Teepees provides luxury glamping-style teepees to create the ultimate sleepover experience for both boys and girls.

Whether you’re planning a kids’ birthday party, a family movie night, princess tea party, or holiday celebration, there’s a sleepy teepee for just about any occasion!

Choose from a variety of themes including unicorns, desert and cacti, boho, mermaids, wizards, safari jungle, Minecraft, Phoenix Suns, or even a holiday theme such as Hocus Pocus or Grinchmas.

The Maciag family from Scottsdale started the business in January 2018 when they were planning their daughter’s 10th birthday.

“We’ve grown like crazy ever since and because of our growth, we started coaching other sleepover businesses around the world from our Sleepy Teepee Academy,” said Dana Maciag, owner of Sleepy Teepees.

The AZ Sleepy Teepee team will deliver, set up, and come back the next day to take it all down—all you have to do is book it and they’ll take care of the rest.

It’s suggested to book at least a month in advance to ensure the theme you’d like is available and secure the date of your event.

AZ Sleepy Teepee also has a variety of add-ons to make your event extra special. Request balloon arches, table décor, and backdrops to add some pops of color and pizzazz to your party. Select the slumber spa add-on for a relaxing pampering experience. Or choose a DIY craft kit to be added on to your package and the kids will get to make their own pillowcase—with all supplies included.

A party of 4 teepees starts at $525. For more information or to book your event, visit azsleepyteepee.com

Rendezvous Gaming

Rendezvous Gaming is a high-tech video game truck that comes right to your driveway or event location!

With 7 gaming stations, up to 28 people can play at one time! The truck features the most popular new and classic video games, LED and neon lighting, great sound systems, and a full climate control setting.

No more crowded party places or transporting kids to a packed venue…you’ll have your own private party that comes right to you!

Emily Swank of Tempe started Rendezvous Gaming after looking for group video game activities that her kids could participate in.

“Two of my children are autistic and had no interest in playing sports or really any extracurricular activities,” said Swank. “We understood that not all kids enjoy sports but wanted them to still participate in some sort of activity where they could interact with other children and work on teamwork and social skills.”

Swank decided to take matters into her own hands and create a gaming league for autistic children. Since then, Rendezvous Gaming has grown into a booming business offering birthday parties and special events all over the Valley in addition to its gaming leagues.

“I had parents reaching out and asking if we could do birthday parties and other events,” said Emily. “That’s when we bought our own truck and dove into this business head first. It is honestly the most fun and rewarding business to be involved in.”

Rendezvous Gaming offers gaming coaches who work with the kids during the event so that parents can sit back and relax while someone else runs the show.

“We’ve had so many parents tell us it’s the easiest birthday party they’ve ever thrown because the kids stay on the truck and the parents can actually hang out and talk,” said Swank.

Gaming prices start at $275 with the option to add on different customizations such as goodie bags and a snack bar.

For more information or to book your event with Rendezvous Gaming, visit rendezvousgaming.com

