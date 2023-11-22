Holiday Festivities at Tempe Marketplace

Tis the Season! Get ready to make lasting family memories with these fun and festive events happening throughout the holiday season at Tempe Marketplace.

It might be the desert, but you’ll feel like you’re walking in a winter wonderland as Tempe

Marketplace is dazzled with magical holiday décor and twinkly lights.

“This holiday season, we’re so excited to host a variety of events that celebrate this special

time of year,” said Heather Edge, Marketing Director. “While you’re checking off your Christmas shopping list, get in the holiday spirit through our very own winter landscape here only at Tempe Marketplace.”

Mark your calendars! Here’s the lineup of

memorable events you won’t want to miss:

Now – Dec. 22: Christmas Angel Tree

Support the Salvation Army Christmas Angel Tree located across from H&M in The District.The Angel Tree contains tags with the name, age, clothing size, and toy requests of an underprivileged child. Pick a tag, purchase an item, and give a child a gift they could only dream of! The last day to adopt a Christmas Angel is December 22. tempemarketplace.com/event/christmas-angel-tree

Now – Dec. 23: Sip & Stroll Holiday Bar

Stroll the district to experience all the holiday décor while sipping on some holiday drinks. Enjoy a cocktail from one of seven participating restaurants including Kabuki Japanese Restaurant, Gen Korean BBQ House, Dave & Buster’s, LumberJaxes Axe Throwing Bar, Smashburger, Genghis Grill, and Harkins Theaters.

For hours and locations visit tempemarketplace.com/center-information/sip

Now – Dec. 31: Various Community Performances

Watch live performances throughout November and December at the District Stage with tributes to some favorite holiday classics. Get ready for appearances from Arizona Theatre Company, The Nutcracker, local gymnastics, Cheer teams and more.

See the entire line up at tempemarketplace.com/events

Now – Jan. 1: Naughty Or Nice Photo Pop-Up Displays

Whether you’ve been naughty or nice, strike a pose and capture the magic of the holiday season at festive pop-up photo backdrop displays located by Barnes & Noble and The District Street. Share your spirit and don’t forget to use #tempemarketplace when you post your photo on social media! tempemarketplace.com/event/naughty-or-nice-pop-up-displays

Dec. 1 : Clay Ornament Making Workshop at As You Wish

Forget store-bought ornaments! Learn how to make you own hand-crafted ornaments in this hands-on workshop. You’ll be provided an 8×8” slab of clay, and guided step-by-step through cutting and creating custom ornaments for your tree. The event takes place from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Cost is $40. tempemarketplace.com

Register at asyouwishpottery.com/product/12-1-clay-ornament-making-workshop

Dec. 1 – 2 : Clay Paw Print Ornaments at As You Wish

Make lasting memories with your furry friends this holiday season. Schedule a 15 minute appointment on either December 1 or 2 to capture your pup’s paw impression in clay, and the team at As You Wish will paint, glaze, and kiln-fire it into a precious keepsake ornament. Whether they’re a growing pup or a good old boy, their prints are sure to be cherished year after year. Cost is $25. tempemarketplace.com/event/clay-paw-print-ornaments

Make an appointment at asyouwishpottery.com/product/dec-2-3-clay-paw-impression-ornaments

Dec. 8: Holiday Mug Painting Workshop at As You Wish

Who doesn’t love cozying up with a warm mug of hot chocolate as you watch your favorite holiday movie? This time, make your very own mug that you can enjoy for many seasons to come. Choose from 5 select mug styles for an all-inclusive price of $25 each, while supplies last. Reservations strongly recommended. tempemarketplace.com/event/holiday-mug-painting-workshop

Reserve your spot at asyouwishpottery.com/locations

Dec. 8th & 15th – FREE Photos with Santa

Don’t miss out on this magical opportunity to capture the joy of Christmas with jolly old Saint Nick! Bring your family & friends for a festive photo session with Santa himself—all at no cost! Free photos will take place in The District Street near H & M on: Friday, Dec 8th and Friday, Dec 15th from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. tempemarketplace.com/event/free-photos-with-santa

Dec. 9th – Breakfast with Santa

Santa Claus is coming to Dave & Buster’s! Skip the long line at the mall and score an exclusive meet & greet. Ticket includes: All American Breakfast buffet ticket with soda, coffee & tea, a $10 PowerCard® with Unlimited Video Game Play, kid-friendly crafts, early access to store, and a personal photo with Santa.

For more info visit tempemarketplace.com/event/breakfast-with-santa

Dec. 13 – Dec. 24: 12 Days of Snowfall

Enjoy a magical shopping season with snowfall for the 12 days before Christmas, beginning December 13th. Watch as the glistening snow transforms Tempe Marketplace into a winter wonderland. Snowfall will take place each night at 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. Enjoy a special hourly snow experience on Christmas Eve lasting from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For more holiday fun in Tempe visit tempetourism.com/holidays-in-tempe-arizona

RELATED: Holiday Events Around Arizona