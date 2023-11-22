Thursday, November 23, 2023
Enter to win 4 tickets to the screening of Merry Little Batman

Screening on Saturday, December 2 at 10:00 AM at AMC Desert Ridge is MERRY LITTLE BATMAN the new animated family action comedy destined to join the rogue’s gallery of classic holiday movies. And your family can with tickets!

Synopsis: When young Damian Wayne finds himself alone in Wayne Manor on Christmas Eve, he must transform into “Little Batman” in order to defend his home and Gotham City from the crooks and supervillains intent on destroying the holidays.

Produced by Warner Bros. Animation and based on characters from DC, Merry Little Batman features the voices of Yonas Kibreab, Luke Wilson, James Cromwell, and David Hornsby, and is directed by Mike Roth (Regular Show) from a screenplay by Morgan Evans (Teen Titans Go!) and Jase Ricci (Batman: The Doom That Came to Gotham). Roth also serves as executive producer, alongside Sam Register (Looney Tunes cartoons).

MERRY LITTLE BATMAN to stream globally on December 8.

Enter to win 4 tickets to the screening:

