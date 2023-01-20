Easy Healthy Meals for Busy Moms and Families

Whether you work outside the home or are a stay-at-home mom, it can often feel like your time with your family revolves around meals. What are the kids going to have for breakfast? What about an after-school snack? What’s for dinner tonight?

With that comes the prepping, planning, and grocery shopping all while trying to shuffle everyone around to daycare, preschool, soccer practice, piano lessons, and karate. You might be so busy figuring out what to feed everyone else that you forget that you need to eat, too!

While it might be tempting to just grab Chick-Fil-A for the third time this week or even skip a meal altogether, maybe you’ve resolved to try and eat healthier this year. Or perhaps you just want something that has that home-cooked taste without all the prep and mess of doing it yourself.

Meet Stacey Weber—a Phoenix-based chef who started EAT, a healthy meal delivery company. After working as a private chef for nearly 10 years, Stacey wanted a way to offer people access to convenient and healthy meals while taking the stress out of it for them.

Menu items are all made with minimal ingredients and are whole-food based, making them a healthy option you can feel good about eating.

EAT offers a wide variety of selection including breakfast burritos, overnight oats, chicken and veggies, spaghetti and meatballs, teriyaki bowls, soups, enchiladas, burgers, salads and even some satisfying sweets such as peanut butter pretzel brittle and almond butter cookies.

You can choose from Stacey’s rotating weekly seasonal menu or select items that are freezer ready. As a vegetarian, I loved that EAT offers many plant-based options such as black bean and sweet potato burgers, hearty vegetable soup, and the quinoa arugula salad.

I also enjoyed the super food energy bites made with dates, hemp, pepita, chia seeds, and shredded coconut as a quick pick-me-up and on-the-go snack.

On those long days of solo parenting while my husband was at work, it was so convenient to just grab and heat one of EAT’s prepared meals for an easy dinner that I didn’t have to make or clean up afterward. They also offer family-sized meals, perfect for feeding the whole family.

EAT delivers to several zip codes throughout the greater Phoenix area and is also available for pick-up out of their Phoenix location. Currently, they are running a special Super Bowl menu, perfect for hosting so that you can relax and actually watch the game instead of doing all the cooking yourself.

For more information or to place an order visit https://eatbystaceyweber.com/

