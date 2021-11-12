Inspiring passion for learning and leading

Sponsored Content



Founded in 1890 and located in North Central Phoenix, Madison Elementary School District has nine schools with an enrollment of nearly 6,000 students serving grades preschool through eighth.

During its more than 130-year history, Madison has remained focused on their commitment to educating Arizona’s children and preparing them for the future. Madison provides a strong educational foundation by embracing a child’s natural curiosity about their world and helping them develop into lifelong learners.

Focused on academic, social and emotional growth, Madison’s schools offer Signature Programs such as Spanish Immersion, STEAM, REACH – Profoundly Gifted, Traditional Academy, International Baccalaureate and Visual and Performing Arts. New for the 2021-2022 school year, the Madison Virtual Academy offers daily live instruction and flexible self-paced courses. Signature Programs allow students to develop their talents and explore new opportunities in addition to their regular academic classes. Students become more engaged in their classes and have a more rounded educational experience.

Providing the best education for students also means providing the facilities and resources to be successful. All students have access to technology in the classroom, enhancing their learning, allowing them to share content and work together in new and exciting ways.

Thanks to voters approving Bond and Override ballot initiatives, Madison Elementary School District can provide students with strong educational resources and technology, and also safe and modern learning spaces designed to enhance student learning.

Their commitment to students does not begin and end when the bell rings. Before and after school programs are available, as well as school break camps, where students have a productive environment to work on homework and enjoy fun, supervised activities with their peers.

Madison is also fortunate to have an amazingly involved parent and family community. There are many opportunities for parents to get involved, whether by joining the PTO, volunteering at the school, or attending school events with their child.

A focus on extraordinary learning extends beyond their students. All Madison teachers and staff are provided opportunities for professional development to help them grow and continue to be the best educational professionals for the students.

The educational experience provided at Madison is guided by a strategic plan and systems and processes that have been accredited by the international AdvancED organization.

Learn more about inspiring your child’s passion and enroll at madisonaz.org