Signs Your Child Might Be Starved for Your Attention

Children rarely express their need for attention directly, but their behavior often tells the story. Parents may not always recognize the signs, yet attention is essential for a child’s emotional and psychological well-being.

Here are some behavioral signs to watch for:

Changes in behavior: A child may become clingy, act out, or deliberately misbehave.

Seeking validation: Children might seek approval from peers, teachers, or other authority figures if they feel unnoticed at home.

Emotional distress: Signs of sadness, anxiety, or low self-esteem can indicate a lack of parental attention.

Declining academic performance: A drop in grades, lack of focus, or disruptive behavior in class may stem from a deeper emotional need.

Attention-seeking behaviors: Some children interrupt, exaggerate, or even engage in risky activities to gain recognition.

Social withdrawal: Spending excessive time alone or avoiding interactions could signal emotional neglect.

Physical complaints: Frequent headaches, stomachaches, or sleep difficulties can be linked to emotional stress.

Expressing suicidal thoughts: Childhood depression and anxiety can result from an unhealthy bond with parents. If your child is struggling with suicidal thoughts, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline for immediate support.

Why parents struggle to give attention:

Technology distractions: Parents spend an average of three hours daily on their phones, which can reduce meaningful interaction.

Busy schedules: Work and household responsibilities often take priority, especially for single parents.

Work-from-home challenges: Being physically present does not always mean being emotionally available.

Cultural expectations: Society tends to reward career and personal achievements over strong family connections.

Children’s packed schedules: While extracurricular activities provide valuable experiences, they can also limit parent-child bonding time.

How to provide the attention your child needs:

Even small moments of connection can be impactful. Here are some suggestions:

Calling your child during your commute to check in.

Spend quality time even if it’s 10 minutes a day in which they have your complete undivided attention.

Reducing screen time and other distractions to be more present.

Prioritizing quantity over quality—consistent presence matters most.

What Not to Do

Avoid accusing your child of seeking attention. Instead, offer validation, understanding, and professional support if necessary. Remember that quality time with your child everyday – even if it is for 10 minutes with your completely undivided attention – goes a long way in improving their self-confidence and self-esteem, which in turn improves the quality of life and well-being for you and your family. Your attention is one of the most powerful gifts you can give your child.

Shabana Jessani, MD is a dedicated Developmental Pediatrician with over 18 years of experience caring for children and their families. She is passionate about supporting children with special needs, and committed to providing families with the resources and guidance necessary to enhance their children’s skills and quality of life.