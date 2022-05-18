RAK Date Night: Celebrate National Wine Day at EVO Scottsdale

This meal was provided for RAK in exchange for an honest review of this dining experience. All thoughts and recollections are our own.

May 25th is National Wine Day and it’s the perfect excuse to plan a midweek date night at EVO Italian Restaurant in Scottsdale.

My husband and I had the chance to try EVO for ourselves and not only was it a cozy and romantic atmosphere with dim lighting and candles on each table, but we left full and satisfied after some delicious food courses.

We started with some wine—Riesling for me and my husband tried the Sangiovese red wine, one of EVO’s most popular. With over 30 different types of wines, some offered on tap, you’ll be sure to find the perfect pairing for your palate.

For our first course we ordered the Focaccia Rustica, a flatbread-style dough filled with crème de brie, taleggio, and mascarpone cheeses that oozed out. It was drizzled with honey, a little extra virgin olive oil and a sprinkle of salt, making it sweet and savory with each bite. My husband couldn’t stop talking about it the whole way home. It was that good.

Next we split the Market Salad which was comprised of arugula, spinach, radicchios, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, orange wedges, haricot verts, manchego cheese, and marcona almonds with a watermelon vinaigrette. It was fresh, light, and the pops of citrus really brightened it up. I love salads and this did not disappoint.

To me, nothing says Italian food like a good rustic pizza. I went with a classic Margherita and it hit the spot. It was topped with fresh basil, crushed San Marzano tomatoes, and whole roasted garlic. It definitely was a sharable size—pair it with a salad and you’d be all set for date night!

My husband chose the Prime Filet which came with caramelized onion mashed potatoes, spinach, a black garlic cream sauce, and was garnished with micro greens. He commented that it was juicy, tender, well-seasoned and paired excellently with his wine selection.

At this point, we were already getting full (the portion sizes were more than generous!) but our waitress didn’t let us leave without trying one of their most popular desserts: the brown butter baby cake. It was a perfectly round little cake with crispy caramel-like edges. It had a sweet brown butter glaze and a crème anglaise topped with strawberries. It tasted like a gourmet pancake-type dessert. So good!

EVO has special deals certain days of the week: Mondays, buy any bottle of wine and get a free order of meatballs. Wednesdays, get a free pizza when you get a bottle of wine. Sundays, any wine that is offered by the glass you can get half off as a bottle.

Whether you make it in for National Wine Day, or are just looking for a place to go for some good Italian food and wine, you’ll want to add EVO to your list of date-night restaurants to visit.

Enter to win a $50 gift card to try it out for yourself!