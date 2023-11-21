Thursday, November 23, 2023
Hunkapi Farms’ Programs

Terra Schaad
Support Children with Special Needs

Hunkapi Farms, a 10-acre farm located in the heart of North Scottsdale, offers various equine-centered programs and services with one aim: To use the bond between horse and human as a catalyst for positive growth in the lives of children and adults with special needs.

Studies show equine-based programs are proven to be beneficial for those with disabilities, helping with mobility and cognitive or emotional skills.

Participants in Hunkapi Farms’ programs come from diverse backgrounds, abilities and ages from as young as three years of age through adulthood. The programs support individuals with a wide range of diagnoses such as autism spectrum disorder, attention deficit disorder, oppositional defiant disorder, emotional disorder, addiction disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Children with special needs who are at least six years old can participate in summer and winter camps, therapeutic riding, and equine assisted therapy groups.

Here is a breakdown of the benefits for each type of program:

Summer and Winter Camps ($750, ESA Cards Accepted)

The summer and winter camps are one-week programs that provide participants with ample opportunities to build intensive life skills, communication, emotional regulation, teamwork, coping skills, accountability and support skills! Activities include daily farm care, horsemanship skills, tie dying, water activities, and other experiential life skills activities.

Therapeutic Riding ($70 per session)

During this program, the 4-legged healers work with riding instructors–both PATH (Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship) certified and Hunkapi trained–to teach participants the art of horseback riding as a beneficial approach to improving health and well-being along with sensory and motor skills including coordination, muscle control, flexibility, posture and balance. The number of sessions recommended will depend on the goals and needs of the rider.

Equine Assisted Therapy (Custom Pricing)

The duration of the Equine Assisted Therapy program will also depend on the therapeutic goals and needs of the rider but the main focus of the program is to help individuals:

  • Build healthy relationships and connect with others
  • Regulate thoughts, emotions and behaviors
  • Identify strengths
  • Learn how to say what you mean and mean what you say

You can enroll your child in one of these programs by calling Hunkapi Farms at (480) 841-5737 or emailing love@hunkapi.org and discuss scheduling an intake session to see what your child’s needs are.

For more information visit hunkapi.org

Terra Schaad, is the Executive Director and founder of Hunkapi Programs, Inc. and Hunkapi Farms, in Scottsdale, Arizona where the focus is “teaching the world to fear less and love more” through equine assisted psychotherapy and somatic healing.

