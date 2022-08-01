Healthy Kid’s Meals in Seconds for Busy Weeknights

With school back in session, it can be quite the juggling act between drop off and pick up, helping with homework, and shuffling the kids off to various extracurricular activities.

Finding time to prep and cook healthy meals can feel like just one more thing on your never-ending to-do list.

If you haven’t tried kids meal subscriptions yet, you’re in for a real treat. With fresh, wholesome and nutritious kid-friendly meals delivered right to your door and ready in seconds, your mealtimes are about to get a whole lot easier.

Here are two companies serving up delicious meals for kids of all ages:

Yumble:

Yumble, launched in 2017, was created by parents for parents, and is designed to take the stress out of planning, prepping, and cooking nutritious meals for children.

With a Child-led Eating philosophy, Yumble encourages kids to get involved in the meal selection process so they feel empowered by their food choices. According to Yumble, Child-led Eating ultimately cultivates a healthy relationship between kids and healthy food, between kids and mealtime, and between kids and parents.

Yumble offers a variety of kid-friendly meal options that can be served for breakfast, lunch or dinner and many that are lunch-box friendly. Some choices include:

Turkey Sausage and Eggs – all-natural and gluten-free with over 20g of protein

Classic Cheese Ravioli – with organic tomatoes in a veggie-packed marinara sauce

Mac N Cheese and Nuggets Please – with gluten-free, veggie-packed mac-n-cheese

Yumble was kind enough to let me sample a box, and while my 5-month-old is too young to try it out for himself, that just meant my husband and I got to taste-test the meals ourselves.

As a vegetarian, I was pleased to find so many delicious plant-based options such as:

Savory Sweet Potato Noodle Bowl – Sweet potato noodles with vegetarian gravy and cheesy green bean rice casserole

Butternut Queso Burrito Dipper- Veggie burrito with butternut queso dip plus organic brown rice

Cauliflower Mac and Treat Meal – Cauliflower cheese sauce elbows with carrots and a brownie dessert bar

Meal quantities can be selected to best suit the needs of your family and subscription plans can be paused or canceled at any time. Yumble offers the following meal plan options:

4 meals per week for $9.99 per meal

6 meals per week for $8.99 per meal, plus free shipping

8 meals per week for $7.99 per meal, plus free shipping

12 meals per week for $6.99 per meal, plus free shipping

For more information or to place your first order, visit: https://yumblekids.com/

Little Spoon:

Little Spoon offers meal options for babies, toddlers, and kids. With clean non-GMO ingredients and nothing artificial, you’ll feel good about the food you’re serving to your family. And it’ll all come right to your doorstep.

For babies, choose from a rotating menu of seasonal recipes designed alongside pediatricians and nutritionists with over 100 organic ingredients. You’ll find options for every stage–for those just starting solids to complex blends and more.

Some of the most popular flavors include sweet potato carrot, kale avocado green apple chia, and a seasonal peach cobbler!

Toddlers and big kids can choose from over 20 different plates–with new items every month– all packed with hidden organic veggies and superfoods to ensure a balanced meal.

Many are even flagged as “picky eater favorites” such as:

Whole Wheat Penne and Kale Turkey Meatballs – penne and kale turkey meatballs with hidden veggie marinara sauce and broccoli

Cauli Croquettes – cauliflower croquettes with veggie millet poppers and carro ts

Spinach and Cheese Ravioli – mini ravioli with hidden veggie marinara sauce’

You can also get nutrient-rich smoothies in a squeezable pouch–perfect for on-the-go snacks– with delicious flavor options such as purple carrot acia with chia, banana bread with tahini, or golden apple pie with golden beets and oats.

Little Spoon was generous in offering me a sample box filled with an assortment of their baby food, kid plates, and smoothies to try. I was blown away by the variety they offer for all ages and the top-notch quality ingredients that are packed into all of their products. Everything I tried was super flavorful too!

All subscription plans can be paused, canceled or modified at any time, with pricing under $3 a puree, $6 for a toddler/ kid’s meal, and under $3 for smoothies.

For more information or to place an order visit littlespoon.com

With great meal delivery options such as these, it’s a chance to free up some all-too precious time, stop stressing over what to cook for your kids, and start enjoying meals with your family.

You may also like: