RAK Date Night: Snakes and Lattes Board Game Restaurant

This meal was provided for RAK in exchange for an honest review of this dining experience. All thoughts and recollections are our own.

Instead of the usual dinner and a movie date night, how about dinner and board games?

Snakes and Lattes is the largest board game bar and café in Arizona, with locations in both Tempe and Tucson.

They offer a wide array of food and drinks—including a full bar and coffee shop, but it’s their library of thousands of playable board games that really sets them apart.

Snakes and Lattes arranged for my husband, me, and two of our friends to have a double date experience there and it added a whole new level of fun and friendly competition to our typical night out.

At first, you’ll feel as if you’re dining at a casual yet modern café with a large menu of American cuisine serving everything from nachos, to burgers, pizzas, salads, poutine, tacos, and more! Quick little insider tip: the sweet potato waffle fries are amazing!

But beyond the food, you’ll quickly notice the plethora of bookshelves stacked with every board game you can imagine and then some.

For just $6 per person, you can access and play as many board games as you want for the entire length of your stay. All the games are well-organized in categories such as party games, strategy, nostalgia, dexterity, and even a whole kids’ section.

Stickers on each box let you know how easy or hard a game is to learn: green means easy to pick up on, yellow means moderate time to learn, and red indicates it’s a bit intricate. A blue sticker is to identify games that are suitable for two players.

The best part is, they have a Game Expert whose sole job is to help guests select games based on their interests and will even assist you in learning how to play and set up the game.

This was so helpful to us because it encouraged us to try new games instead of just sticking to the ones we knew. In fact, all three games we played that night were ones we had never heard of or played before.

The Game Expert was super helpful and knowledgeable, staying with us to explain the game rules and got us going on our first few rounds—way better than trying to read those lengthy game instructions on our own!

We loved her game picks and our favorite one was a fast-paced pattern building game called Match Madness. I’ll definitely be adding that to our Christmas list this year.

They even have a whole retail section if, at the end of your experience, there’s a game you played that you’re interested in purchasing.

While this made for a really fun double date, it would also be a great place for a girl’s night, a family game outing, or even a birthday party.

Enter for your chance to win a $40 gift card to visit Snakes and Lattes for yourself. I promise you, whatever the occasion, it’s surely going to be fun!

