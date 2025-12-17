Dental Products That Protect Young Smiles

There is nothing better than seeing your child smile. You can help keep that smile bright and healthy by using the right oral care products at each stage of growth.

Babies

Even before teeth appear, you can maintain oral health by gently wiping your baby’s gums with a clean, soft washcloth after feedings. Be sure the cloth has no loose threads. Their first dental visit should happen within six months of their first tooth, or by age one, whichever comes first.

Early Baby Teeth

As baby teeth emerge, usually between 6 and 12 months, choose a soft bristled baby toothbrush that fits comfortably in their mouth. Use just a tiny smear of fluoride toothpaste about the size of a grain of rice. Fluoride is crucial for preventing decay. If your tap water lacks fluoride, consult your dentist about supplements.

Toddlers to Age 5

Let your child pick their favorite toothpaste flavor or color, just ensure it contains fluoride. As their teeth crowd together, introduce floss, floss picks, or a water flosser. Replace the toothbrush every three months, or sooner if the bristles fray.

Age 6 and Older

When permanent teeth begin to emerge, they transition to toothbrushes with small heads suited for their mouth size. If your child plays sports, use a well fitted mouthguard. Also, talk with your dentist about dental sealants, especially for the molars, since they can shield back teeth from decay.

A Lifelong Approach

Good oral health starts early, and adjusting dental tools as your child grows sets them up for lasting smiles. Use the products that match each developmental stage and help shield their smile from bacteria and decay.