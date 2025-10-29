A Journey of Love and Resilience



Grandparents Raising a Grandchild with Special Needs

In recent years, an increasing number of grandparents have stepped into the role of primary caregivers for their grandchildren when the child’s parents are unable to do so. Here in Arizona, more than 62,000 grandparents are responsible for their grandchildren. Among these, many grandparents are raising grandchildren with special needs, which adds a layer of complexity, emotional strain, and resilience to their caregiving journey.

Several factors contribute to grandparents taking on the primary caregiving role for grandchildren with special needs. These include substance abuse issues, mental health challenges, incarceration, death of parents, or abandonment. In some cases, the child’s needs are diagnosed later in life, requiring immediate and specialized care that grandparents may not have anticipated providing.

The Unique Challenges Faced by Grandparents

Emotional and Physical Strain: Caring for a child with special needs can be physically demanding and emotionally taxing. Grandparents often face fatigue, stress, and feelings of grief or loss related to their hopes and dreams for their grandchildren.

Financial Hardship: Many grandparents are on fixed incomes or retirement savings, which can be insufficient to cover medical treatments, therapy, specialized education, and everyday needs of their grandchildren.

Social and Mental Health Concerns: Isolation is common among grandfamilies. Grandparents may feel stigmatized or lack support from their community. Mental health challenges such as depression or anxiety can also affect their well-being.

Support for Grandparents

Duet: Partners in Health and Aging has tailored programs for grandparents raising grandchildren. They know grandfamilies need support to strengthen family bonds and gain confidence as the primary caregiver. The nonprofit offers a variety of services to support grandparents through this journey including:

Educational workshops: These help grandparents learn about a variety of topics such as healthy relationships, self-care, child development, discipline, and more.

“GrandKin Cafes”: A community where grandparents can connect with others facing similar journeys. They meet monthly at multiple locations throughout the Valley and offer virtual groups where grandparents can share their challenges and connect with others.

Help navigating issues that may arise: Over the years, Duet has helped many grandfamilies raising grandchildren with special needs navigate issues ranging from how to get an IEP at the kid’s school to resources for a child with behavioral health needs.

Respite funds: For families who need financial assistance for activities like sports, dance, summer camps, church or other community activities.

Despite these challenges, many grandparents find profound joy and purpose in raising their grandchildren. The bond between grandparent and grandchild often deepens, fostering mutual healing and love. Their resilience is evident in their commitment to providing stability, love, and continuity in their grandchildren’s lives.

If you or someone you know is part of a grandfamily, looking for assistance, reach out to Duet for more information. Duet’s free of charge services are available throughout the greater Phoenix area. To learn more, visit: duetaz.org or call 602-274-5022.

Lisa McCormick is the Kinship Care Services Manager for Duet: Partners In Health & Aging.