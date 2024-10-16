Wednesday, October 16, 2024
Enter to win a family 4 pack to Strange Garden at Desert Botanical Garden!

Kate Reed
Kate Reed
0

Explore eerie and enchanting boo-tanical offerings at Strange Garden. Enjoy live music, interactive experiences, food trucks  and encounter fascinating creatures at the Desert Botanical Garden. It’s a Halloween experience perfect for all ages.  Don’t forget, each kid leaves with a FREE pumpkin while supplies last.

Programming will include:

  • Pumpkin carving demos by Brett Laub
  • Fun science with Dr. T-Rex
  • Music and food in Sunset Plaza with DJ Dana
  • Photo opportunities with Unicorns and Fairies
  • Animal encounter with Phoenix Herpetological Society
  • Music and dancing at the Monster Bash with DJ Chacho Mike
  • Mad Botanist, Buggy Entomologist
  • Get one free book from the Witch’s Library (while supplies last)

Check out other events at desertbotanicalgarden.com. There is lots to do all season long! 

DATE: Oct. 25-26
TIME: 5:30-9:00 p.m.
PRICE: Included with Membership or General Admission
Enter to win 4 tickets for your family!

Looking for more Halloween Events? Check here!

Kate Reed
Kate Reedhttp://www.raisingarizonakids.com

FOLLOW US

