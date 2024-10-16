Enter to win a family 4 pack to Strange Garden at Desert Botanical Garden!

Explore eerie and enchanting boo-tanical offerings at Strange Garden. Enjoy live music, interactive experiences, food trucks and encounter fascinating creatures at the Desert Botanical Garden. It’s a Halloween experience perfect for all ages. Don’t forget, each kid leaves with a FREE pumpkin while supplies last.
Programming will include:
- Pumpkin carving demos by Brett Laub
- Fun science with Dr. T-Rex
- Music and food in Sunset Plaza with DJ Dana
- Photo opportunities with Unicorns and Fairies
- Animal encounter with Phoenix Herpetological Society
- Music and dancing at the Monster Bash with DJ Chacho Mike
- Mad Botanist, Buggy Entomologist
- Get one free book from the Witch’s Library (while supplies last)
Check out other events at desertbotanicalgarden.com. There is lots to do all season long!
DATE: Oct. 25-26
TIME: 5:30-9:00 p.m.
PRICE: Included with Membership or General Admission
