Enter to win a family 4 pack to Strange Garden at Desert Botanical Garden!

Explore eerie and enchanting boo-tanical offerings at Strange Garden. Enjoy live music, interactive experiences, food trucks and encounter fascinating creatures at the Desert Botanical Garden. It’s a Halloween experience perfect for all ages. Don’t forget, each kid leaves with a FREE pumpkin while supplies last.

Programming will include:

Pumpkin carving demos by Brett Laub

Fun science with Dr. T-Rex

Music and food in Sunset Plaza with DJ Dana

Photo opportunities with Unicorns and Fairies

Animal encounter with Phoenix Herpetological Society

Music and dancing at the Monster Bash with DJ Chacho Mike

Mad Botanist, Buggy Entomologist

Get one free book from the Witch’s Library (while supplies last)

Check out other events at desertbotanicalgarden.com. There is lots to do all season long!

DATE: Oct. 25-26

TIME: 5:30-9:00 p.m.

PRICE: Included with Membership or General Admission

Enter to win 4 tickets for your family!



