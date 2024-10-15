Mental health awareness, advocacy and resources for kids and teens

Founded in late 2021 by Phoenix teen, Nandini Patel, The Calming Couch distributes Calming Kits to kids ages 7 to 11, in an effort to create awareness of common mental health issues, and to help kids find a way to cope with things like anxiety and depression.

After struggling with her own mental health, Patel started the non-profit organization at the age of 15 in an effort to help others.

“I understood that the only way I was able to develop a positive outlook was due to the people that surrounded me as well as my ability to access mental health tools,” said Patel. “This motivated me to create The Calming Couch in hopes that it would provide both a safe and positive community for those who need it.”

The organization works primarily through its Calming Kits which are filled with mandala designs, crayons, stress rings, journals, pencils, stickers, habit trackers, breathing techniques, and affirmation cards.

“These items aim to relieve stress and shift one’s anxiety into a positive direction,” said Patel.

Things like the journal and habit tracker are there to assist with anxiety through regulation of emotions while also fostering motivation. Whereas the breathing techniques and affirmation cards allow the individual to redirect their attention, offering reduced anxiety and words of encouragement.

By partnering with several local organizations such as Amanda Hope, AZ Cancer Foundation, Hope Kids, Billy’s Place, and Swift Youth Foundation, The Calming Kits are donated at no cost in an effort to support children who struggle with anxiety and are looking for a constructive way to regulate their emotions.

“These kits could potentially aid those around us and it brought me joy in knowing I might be able to build a positive community,” said Patel. “We truly hope our donations will positively help those coping with their mental health.”

As the organization continues to grow, Patel hopes to start offering 30 minute ‘mini talks’ with therapists to address different mental health illnesses and provide new tools and coping techniques that some kids may not otherwise have access to.

To find out more or to make a donation, visit thecalmingcouch.com