What to Expect (From Your Pet) When Expecting

Bringing home a newborn baby is an exciting milestone, but for pet owners, it also means preparing a furry family member for the arrival of a little one. This change can lead to stress or confusion for pets if they’re not properly prepared for the shifts in attention, noise levels, and new boundaries.

With some proactive steps and a little patience, pets can adapt smoothly to the addition of a newborn baby to a household. Here are some tips on to help your pet be prepared:

Acclimate Your Pet to New Scents

There are tons of products that parents use to care for their new baby like baby lotion, diaper cream, and the list goes on. Prior to the baby’s arrival, you should begin incorporating these products into your everyday routine to expose your pet to new, interesting scents.

Do a Meet-and-Greet with a Baby

If possible, have a friend or relative that has a baby come hang out with you and your pet. This can help your pet get used to the sight and sound of an infant. If appropriate or safe when evaluating the animal’s past experiences with small children, allow the pet to meet and interact with the baby in a controlled, safe environment with adults and owners present and ready to step in. Use positive reinforcement, like treats and praise, to encourage a positive experience.

Introduce Them to a Baby’s Sounds

If meeting a baby isn’t possible, periodically play recordings of baby sounds to acclimate your pet to the noises a baby makes can be helpful. You can find variations of giggling, cooing, and crying on YouTube.

Avoid Punishing Your Pet Around the Baby

Avoid reprimanding or punishing your pet around the new baby. Cats especially never respond well to punishment. You don’t want your pet to develop negative associations with the new baby.

Give Your Pet Their Own Space

Nurseries should not be placed in rooms or areas where your pet has a favorite hangout spot like a favorite window or the area where their litter boxes were previously placed. Not having access to their normal spaces can be very stressful for a pet and make it very difficult to keep them out of the nursery area.

The best way to introduce your pet to your newborn baby is to prepare before the baby arrives home. Meeting a new baby that smells like the lotion and other scents they’ve been sniffing for the past couple of months? Not so scary! Familiar scents and sounds can be comforting and make the transition smoother. Plus, if they get treats every time they have a positive interaction, they’ll be lining up for them!

