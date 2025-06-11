Daddy-Daughter Dates

Creative & Fun Ideas for Adults or Kids

Growing up, my parents used to have my brothers and me go on individual parent/child dates. We’d each get a special day with mom, and a special day with dad. These were fond, fun memories and I still vividly remember some of the outings we’d share such as going mini golfing, bowling, out for pizza, etc.

As we got older, the busyness of life pulled us in different directions. Off to college, then starting jobs and families of our own, and we’ve drifted away from the close, daily interactions we once shared with our parents.

As an adult, I still try to spend one-on-one time with my parents whenever I can. Getting together with my mom has come naturally since we share several of the same interests. Hanging out with my dad, however, takes a little more intentionality, but it’s something I’ve continued to pursue.

Recently, my dad and I have tried some new restaurants, gone indoor mini-golfing, and even went to a small concert together that we both enjoyed.

Whether you’re looking for a fun outing or a more sentimental experience, here are some great daddy-daughter date ideas for both adults and kids:

Outdoor Adventure or Hiking

If you both enjoy the great outdoors, a hike, leisurely walk, or even a picnic is a great way to spend time in nature, clear your minds, and have quality on-on-one time.

Why it’s special: The quiet and peaceful environment of the outdoors allows for deeper conversation, and you both get to share the satisfaction of completing a trail together.

Visit a Museum or Art Gallery

Many museums offer free or discounted days (check out Act One’s Culture Passes!), so it’s an affordable date option. You can enjoy the exhibits, learn something new, and discuss your thoughts about the art or history.

Why it’s special: Visiting a museum or gallery is a great way to have interesting discussions, discover new ideas, and immerse yourselves in culture together.

Attend a Live Event (Concert, Theater, or Comedy Show)

Choose an event that aligns with both of your interests and enjoy the entertainment, atmosphere, and shared experience.

Why it’s special: The energy of a live event brings people together, and afterward, you’ll have plenty to talk about and reflect on. It’s a fun way to enjoy an evening out with your dad.

Volunteer Together

Whether it’s at a food bank, animal shelter, or community center, giving back to others will not only make a difference in your community but also strengthen your bond.

Why it’s special: Volunteering together allows you to connect over a shared purpose and gives you both a sense of fulfillment.

Go to a Sports Game

Catch a game of your favorite sports team together. Depending on the season, go to a baseball, football, basketball, or even a local college game. It’s a great way to bond over something you both love while enjoying the energy of the crowd.

Why it’s special: The excitement of a live sports event creates a fun and lively atmosphere, a chance to cheer on your team, and enjoy each other’s company.

Daddy-daughter dates don’t need to be extravagant or expensive to be meaningful. If you haven’t made time for these moments, I encourage you to start today. The relationship between dads and daughters is a treasure, and these dates are a beautiful way to keep that alive for years to come.