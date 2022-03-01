Color My Cookie St. Patrick’s Day giveaway

These paint-your-own tasty cookie sets from Color My Cookie come iced, with edible watercolors and sprinkles making them the perfect canvas for your creativity. The shortbread cookies were the #1 seller in Color My Cookie’s Pastry Chef Sam Major’s retail bakery–soft, not too sweet, and utterly delicious!

Every Color My Cookie set includes:

Six cookies to decorate

Edible palette with edible watercolors, icing, sprinkles with edible glitter

Two paint brushes

Two cups–one for water, one for sprinkles

A link to an online cookie decorating tutorial taught by a real pastry chef!

The St. Patrick’s Luck o’ The Irish cookie decorating kit includes three festive St. Patty’s Day designs:

A lucky shamrock

A pot of gold with a rainbow

A happy leprechaun, ready for you to decorate!

This set also includes Color My Cookie’s signature edible sparkly glitter paint in gold – finish the coins and the buckle with a sparkly paint that will delight every cookie lover.

RELATED: Celtic folk tales for kids

The only thing you’ll enjoy more than seeing your cookies come to life as you paint them, is eating them! Enter to win your chance of receiving a free cookie kit to decorate with your kids! And if you don’t win you can snag one here for 50% off!