Tooth Fairy Gets New Record High for Value of a Lost Tooth

The Tooth Fairy has expanded her giving yet again, according to a new survey from Delta Dental of Arizona. Findings from Delta Dental’s 2022 Original Tooth Fairy Poll® show the Tooth Fairy’s average cash gift reached $5.36 per tooth, a record high in the 24-year history of the poll!

Delta Dental has been analyzing the Tooth Fairy’s U.S. annual giving trends since 1998. The newly disclosed value of a lost tooth has more than quadrupled since the inception of the Original Tooth Fairy Poll® when the value of a lost tooth was $1.30. This year’s poll illuminates the highest all-time average gift of $5.36 per tooth, which is 66 cents (14%) higher than the previous peak at $4.70 last year and well over $1 (33%) more per tooth since 2020 ($4.03).

“Losing a tooth can sometimes be an anxious time for little ones. But it’s also an exciting time! The Tooth Fairy is an engaging tool for parents and caregivers to teach children about oral health,” said Dr. Heather Schneider, dental director at Delta Dental of Arizona.

“Celebrating the Tooth Fairy’s visit can help ease the nerves that come with losing a tooth and can get children excited to learn more about what happens to loose teeth—and in 24 years of tracking Tooth Fairy giving, we’ve loved watching the Tooth Fairy inspire good oral health habits across the generations.”

The Original Tooth Fairy Poll® has typically mirrored the economy’s overall direction, tracking with the trends of Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (S&P 500) for 17 of the past 20 years. Last year, a single lost tooth was valued at $4.70, and this year’s survey indicates a 14% upward growth to $5.36. Over the same time, the S&P 500 also experienced growth, with a 17.6% increase.

Other Tooth Fairy stats:

1 in 5 children say the Tooth Fairy was one of their child’s favorite surprises during the pandemic

The Tooth Fairy visits nearly nine in 10 homes of children who have lost a tooth

56% of parents say she has forgotten to visit their home in the past

70% of parents say moms are the family member that serves as the Tooth Fairy helper

Though the Tooth Fairy continues to work hard, occasionally she misses a home. Here are some common reasons parents say she has missed leaving money under the pillow:

Monsoon season – Heavy rains and strong winds pose a threat, forcing her to return home

Technical difficulties – When running low on fairy dust, the Tooth Fairy is not able to fly

Out sick – Sometimes she needs to stay home to avoid spreading germs

Overtime – The Tooth Fairy works alone, so sometimes she needs to spread her home visits out over a few nights

