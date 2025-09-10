What Parents Need to Know About Charter School Enrollment

Are you considering enrolling your child at a charter school?

Charter school enrollment can be a bit confusing for parents who are unfamiliar with the process. Unlike traditional public schools, students are not automatically assigned to charter schools based on their zip code or region. Instead, parents must actively apply to their charter school of choice.

“Open Enrollment” refers to the period of time when charter school applications open for a new school year. Here are a few things Arizona parents should keep in mind before applying to local charter schools during this fall’s Open Enrollment season!

Charter Schools Are Open to All Students

Charter schools are a type of tuition-free public school. They are publicly funded but privately managed, which gives them more flexibility over curriculum, teaching methods, and budgeting.

As public schools, charter schools are open to everyone! By law, charter schools cannot restrict admission on the basis of academic achievement or any protected class. Additionally, there are no geographic requirements for attending charter schools in Arizona. As long as you are an Arizona resident, you can attend any charter school in the state!

Open Enrollment Is the Best Time to Apply

Open Enrollment is a designated timeframe during which families can apply for the upcoming school year. Every charter school has different Open Enrollment policies and timing, so be sure to reach out to the schools you’re interested in for more information.

Typically, Open Enrollment takes place in the fall for the following school year. For example, Open Enrollment for the 2026–27 school year at BASIS Charter Schools starts November 4, 2025 and ends December 12, 2025

Be Prepared for Lotteries and Waitlists

Most charter schools use a lottery system for enrollment. Charter schools often receive more applications than they have available seats, and lotteries ensure that all families have a fair chance of admission. Specific lottery processes will vary from school to school.

If you do not receive an enrollment offer during the lottery, you will be added to a numbered waitlist. If you’re placed on a waitlist, don’t worry! Schools will continue to make offers to waitlisted families as seats become available during the spring, summer, and even into the beginning of the school year.

Our top tip: Make sure to apply during Open Enrollment so you can be included in your school’s lottery. This is your best chance of securing a seat!

Applications for the 2026–27 school year at BASIS Charter Schools open November 4, 2025. With 20+ locations across Arizona, BASIS Charter Schools prepares students for college success with an accelerated, STEM-inspired curriculum for grades K–12.

Don’t miss your opportunity to join Arizona’s highest-performing school network! Visit enrollBASIS.com for more information.