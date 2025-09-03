Why Fall is the Perfect Home Reset for Arizona Living

Fall in Arizona is a season many eagerly anticipate. While we may not bundle up in scarves, drink steaming pumpkin lattes, and watch golden leaves fall from the trees, we certainly embrace the welcome change in the weather. As the temperatures start to cool, we come out of summer hibernation. Our outdoor season begins! This transition is more than just a change in season; it’s a refreshing shift in our mindset. This natural reset in pace and weather is the ideal cue to reset your home too.

Out with the sun hats, in with the systems

As summer draws to a close, it often leaves us with a bit of chaos. We’ve enjoyed countless sunny days by the pool, resulting in a mountain of gear and towels stacked up on the patio or crammed into the garage. After returning from our summer getaways, our suitcases and travel necessities remain piled in the corner of the bedroom. Meanwhile, the kids have been busy with arts and crafts, leading to a hodgepodge of supplies crammed back into boxes. It feels like remnants of summer are everywhere we turn. Now is the perfect time to reclaim our routines and reorganize our spaces. Fall presents a wonderful opportunity to tuck everything away and begin anew. Let’s prioritize the areas that took the biggest hit, such as entryways, garages, drop zones, and playrooms.

Back to School = Back to Routines

A calm home supports calmer mornings.School is back in session and sports are ramping up, so our homes need to work smarter so that we don’t have to work harder. It’s time to reset your command centers and family calendars, create homework zones, replenish snack bins, and make sure closets are functional for easy school outfit choices. Using labeled systems and accessible storage is key to helping kids stay on track and involved in keeping your home running at high efficiency.

Guests Are Coming (Eventually)

Fall leads right into the holiday season, and prepping now means less chaos when the doorbell rings in November. Utilizing your time to declutter will make holiday hosting stress-free later. Areas to focus on are kitchen flow, freshening up the (sometimes forgotten) linen closets, and making sure there is ample guest room storage. Clean up the patio and garden so you can host outdoors. What says “Arizona” more than an outdoor Thanksgiving?!

Make the Most of the Season

We need to keep in mind that perfection isn’t the goal here. Taking just a little time to make some small adjustments can really make a difference. Try setting a timer for 20 minutes and focus on one specific area. There are plenty of easy tasks you can tackle, like giving each child a basket to collect items that need to be put back in their right places, quickly going through your pantry to discard expired food, or sorting through that pile of old mail. No matter where you choose to start, be kind to yourself. Remember, a cluttered home often leads to a chaotic life, so take that first step and focus on one thing at a time.